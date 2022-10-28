Read full article on original website
Over half a million ballots returned in Colorado
Voters will decide the midterm election in just eight more days.More than 500,000 ballots have been returned already in the Colorado midterms.The majority of ballots are from unaffiliated voters - but the major parties are not far off. Here's how the numbers break down as of Monday:36% of returned ballots are from unaffiliated voters, who don't belong to any party. 33% are from democrats. 29% are from republicans. Only 14% of registered voters have turned in their ballots. CBS News Colorado is helping voters decide. At 7 p.m. all this week, you can get to know the candidates on your ballot.It all starts Monday night with the state treasurer's debate and continues every day through Thursday.Watch all of these debates on our free streaming service, at CBSColorado.com, at the CBS News app or Pluto TV to watch.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday. In a chilling federal complaint, officials say that David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties and tape in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to “Nancy.” When a surprised Paul Pelosi told the intruder she was not there, DePape said he would wait — even after being told she would not be home for some days. The assailant then started taking out twist ties, to tie him up, the complaint says. The federal filing stands in contrast to the mocking jokes and conspiracy theories about the Pelosi attack circulating by far-right figures and even some leading Republicans just a week before the hard-fought midterm elections. The San Francisco district attorney and police chief both said the attack was intentional.
Bidens dole out Halloween candy to first responders' kids
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, doled out Halloween candy Monday to trick-or-treaters dressed up as everything from Spider-Man to a flamingo to a monk to a zombie founding father at a soggy celebration on the south side of the White House. It...
