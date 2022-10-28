Darkness is falling, winter is coming, and it just feels like bad news all around for anyone who shares Netflix passwords. For months now, the company has been making a very public show of work towards helping people ditch password sharing and hopefully set up their own accounts. Netflix even just introduced a new tool to migrate your profile to a new account, helping to smooth over that transition. Now we're starting to get a better picture of how this will all go down, as the service shares new details about sub-accounts in its latest earnings call.

