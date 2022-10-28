Read full article on original website
Related
Which music streaming service is the least expensive?
Who has the least expensive music streaming plan right now?
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Apple Insider
Amazon reissues $99 Apple TV 4K deal & Apple Watch price drops leading up to Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon has issued fresh price drops on Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K hardware asBlack Friday approaches, delivering the best prices available for holiday gift-giving. We covered numerous discounts on Apple products this week,...
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
knowtechie.com
How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?
By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
Digital Trends
What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?
The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
Get five free months of HBO Max with this excellent streaming deal - expires soon!
Over the last few months, HBO Max has been offering a deal that'll give you 40% off if you prepay for a year of streaming, but you only have until October 30th to sign up.
makeuseof.com
How to Listen to Apple Music Radio Stations Without a Subscription
As one of the most popular music streaming services on the market, Apple Music provides more than just playlists and albums. You can also listen to radio stations on the platform. Typically, you must pay to stream music on the app, but you can listen to Apple Music stations without...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “This Title is Not Available to Watch Instantly” on Netflix
While streaming Netflix, you might have encountered “This title is not available to watch instantly” along with different error codes in selective content. As a result, you are unable to watch videos on the Netflix app. Well, you will most likely come across this error when you need...
An adult tricycle, an inflatable hot tub, and the best early Black Friday deals we found today
Amanda ReedWe looked all over the internet for the best pre-Black Friday deals and sales so you don't have to.
The best camera for streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live
If you want the best camera for streaming, meetings and Let's Plays, these are the top webcams, camcorders and cameras
Netflix account sharing will cost you actual money in 2023
Darkness is falling, winter is coming, and it just feels like bad news all around for anyone who shares Netflix passwords. For months now, the company has been making a very public show of work towards helping people ditch password sharing and hopefully set up their own accounts. Netflix even just introduced a new tool to migrate your profile to a new account, helping to smooth over that transition. Now we're starting to get a better picture of how this will all go down, as the service shares new details about sub-accounts in its latest earnings call.
techunwrapped.com
An AI already decides on Google TV what children can watch
What do your kids watch on TV when you’re not around? The smart TV, mobile and tablets have become one of the main forms of entertainment for the smallest of the house. Almost all streaming video platforms offer child profiles so that minors can view age-appropriate content. This week, Google climbs one more step, because google tvits other system for televisions, launches a new function that recommends content to the little ones using the artificial intelligence.
Phone Arena
Three Apple Watch SE 2 versions score unprecedented and unexpected new discounts
Priced at just $249 and up with the exact same processor, ultra-advanced third-generation optical heart sensor, and a number of other identical features and capabilities as the $399 and up Apple Watch Series 8, the upgraded Apple Watch SE appeared to leave little to no room for holiday discounts this year when it commercially debuted last month.
Target Makes a Big Bet on Apple
Target (TGT) has been preparing for the holiday shopping season, since, well, the end of last holiday shopping season. Retailers have always put out their best deals for customers the day after Thanksgiving, and with more deals coming at customers at different times it's hard to know when to do your shopping.
Apple Insider
Over 900 million users pay for subscriptions on Apple devices
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The number of people paying for subscriptions on Apple platforms now exceeds 900 million, up from 816 million one quarter ago. The number of total subscriptions continues to rise at a rapid rate at...
ETOnline.com
Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022
The holiday season is almost here, but right now you can score Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 50% off.
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Comments / 0