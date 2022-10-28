Read full article on original website
Related
Pentagon: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, water supply had ‘widespread impact’
Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday had “widespread impact” on the country’s power grid, sparking concerns in the West, according to Pentagon officials. “Ukraine has been able to defend against some of these attacks, but damage to the electric grid and water supply are serious concerns directly harming the civilian population,” a senior U.S. […]
Comments / 0