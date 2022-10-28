Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family questions death of domestic violence victim whose case made it to Supreme Court following yearslong custody battle
The family and supporters of a domestic violence victim whose yearslong custody battle with her abusive husband made it to the Supreme Court this summer are demanding answers after she was found dead in her New York City apartment last week. Narkis Golan, 32, was found dead in her Brooklyn...
Trump's Sick Crack About Prison Rape Gets Big Cheers From His Supporters
Trump's rally speech takes a dark turn.
Her rapists were sentenced to life in prison. Now they're free, and she's in hiding
Standing in a row outside the gates of Godhra remand center in Gujarat, western India, the 11 middle-aged men could have been mistaken for visiting dignitaries receiving sweets and blessings from local admirers.
California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson
Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two inmates killed at California state prisons within 24 hours, officials say
The first death was reported Tuesday at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom, and the second Wednesday morning at Salinas Valley State Prison.
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison For Rape
An actor who appeared in the 2018 version of the 1972 blaxploitation movie SuperFly has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. According to NBC Los Angeles, Kaalan Walker, a 27-year-old rapper, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after being accused of raping several women. The charges were related to attacks on three teenage girls and four young women that date back to 2013.
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
BET
Mystikal Pleads For Judge To Allow Him To Bond Out Of Jail As He Awaits Trial
Mystikal is pleading with a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his home in Ascension Parish, near Baton Rouge, La. according to WBRZ. This comes after the rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, strangulation, simple criminal damage...
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in Arizona custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records.
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business two days ago have been found dead
Federal authorities say an inmate in Georgia's most secure prison impersonated a billionaire movie mogul and stole at least $11 million: report
Federal authorities believe that 31-year-old Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. was able to steal the funds despite being held in a high security jail in Georgia.
Maryland, Virginia MS-13 gang heads convicted in massive murder, drug, extortion and racketeering conspiracy
Three MS-13 gang leaders were convicted of racketeering, murder, extortion, and federal drug charges after a three week trial in Maryland, the DEA announced on Monday.
Catholic church worker wrote 198 checks to herself and stole $451K in Oklahoma, feds say
Authorities said she also made about 1,068 fraudulent online transfers from the church account.
FBI offers up to $5,000 for information on Navajo woman missing since 2021
The FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the disappearance of 64-year-old Ella Mae Begay. According to the FBI, Begay has been missing from her home near Sweetwater since June 15, 2021. Her 2005 Silver F-150 Ford truck, Arizona license plate AFE7101,...
Trump supporter from Oklahoma ordered to prison for role in Jan. 6, 2021, riot
Jerry Ryals lost his job, became estranged from his wife and was shunned in his community after being charged for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Now the Trump supporter from Fort Gibson is losing his freedom. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered...
ABC News
3 men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions
For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors cited the interference of...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
The three men, accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, were convicted of all charges
Scott Peterson finally moved off California’s death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
Maurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidence
A US man who spent nearly four decades in prison for murder has been released after new DNA evidence pointed to a different person.Maurice Hastings served more than 38 years in prison for the 1983 murder of Roberta Wydermyer in California.New DNA evidence has instead pointed to another man who died in prison in 2020.LA County District Attorney George Gascón described the now 69-year-old's 1988 conviction as a "terrible injustice"."The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence which causes us to lose confidence in a conviction, it is our obligation to act swiftly," he added in a statement.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKWoman smashes windows of California home with pickaxeSnoop Dogg’s professional ‘blunt roller’ reveals how much the rapper smokes each day
Comments / 0