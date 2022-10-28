ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Chrissie Massey

California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson

Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison For Rape

An actor who appeared in the 2018 version of the 1972 blaxploitation movie SuperFly has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. According to NBC Los Angeles, Kaalan Walker, a 27-year-old rapper, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after being accused of raping several women. The charges were related to attacks on three teenage girls and four young women that date back to 2013.
CNN

Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them

On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
ABC News

3 men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions

For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors cited the interference of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Maurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidence

A US man who spent nearly four decades in prison for murder has been released after new DNA evidence pointed to a different person.Maurice Hastings served more than 38 years in prison for the 1983 murder of Roberta Wydermyer in California.New DNA evidence has instead pointed to another man who died in prison in 2020.LA County District Attorney George Gascón described the now 69-year-old's 1988 conviction as a "terrible injustice"."The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence which causes us to lose confidence in a conviction, it is our obligation to act swiftly," he added in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE

