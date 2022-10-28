Read full article on original website
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
HONG KONG — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory in northern China to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing over...
Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year could end up as a kingmaker, with his votes being needed to form a new government.
EXPLAINER: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, KENYA — Russia has suspended its part of the deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports safely amid a monthslong war, and it appears that the remaining partners are now left to take their chances. On Monday, Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed...
Poland looks to South Korea to build 2nd nuclear power plant
WARSAW, POLAND — Polish and South Korean officials have signed initial agreements to develop a nuclear power plant in Poland, part of an effort by Poland to lower its carbon emissions and seek energy security. For South Korea, engagement in the Polish project is a way to revive the...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
KYIV, UKRAINE — Russia resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world in what U.S. President Joe Biden called a “really outrageous” act. Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of...
German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others
BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged climate activists Monday to show “creativity” and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up road blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene. Germany, like several other...
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans' ability to spend.
North Macedonia starts construction of rail link to Bulgaria
SKOPJE, MACEDONIA — North Macedonia has begun building a railway linking it to Bulgaria, a project decades in the making. The project is part of Pan-European Corridor VIII, a route stretching about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from the Albanian port of Durres in the west to Bulgaria's ports of Varna and Burgas in the east. Durres has sea connections to the Italian port of Bari.
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
GENEVA — A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world's longest passenger train Saturday with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-kilometer-long (1.2-mile-long) train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.
UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs
GENEVA — The U.N. labor agency warned Monday that job vacancies and employment growth are expected to decline worldwide in the fourth quarter as the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises” have led to shrinking wages, higher debt and yawning inequality. Gilbert Houngbo, the new...
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
WASHINGTON — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring systems...
