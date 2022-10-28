Read full article on original website
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
From an active Australian Cattle Dog to a larger-than-life Toy Fox Terrier, here's the official list of the oldest dogs ever. When it comes to the oldest dogs ever, there’s plenty of debate amongst pet owners about whose beloved canine companion can officially stake claim to the title, and figuring out who’s right is no easy task.
If you have a badly behaving pup, it might be time to look at yourself rather than scolding it. A study has shown that dogs behave like their owners, so if you have a naughty dog, it could say something about you!. For the research, more than 1,500 current and...
Most people know not to approach a dog that is menacingly growling or aggressively barking, but those aren't the only clues you should be mindful of when you see a pup you want to pet. It turns out that the color of a canine's collar is very important as well, especially if it is red.
Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England, went viral recently with two TikToks. The first listed the five dog breeds he'd never choose (sorry, pugs), and the second listed five dog breeds he would pick. (Yay for mutts!) So of course he had to eventually turn to our feline friends. Simpson-Vernon's...
It’s the last day of October and that means a final spooky scary picture book is up for discussion. Hat tip to Stephanie Lucianovic for suggesting today’s title. Kate and I learn that apparently Judith Viorst is a big time fan of extra long titles (something that was hinted at when she created Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day). In today’s book we see some seriously fashion forward footwear and hats, the true horror of cream cheese sandwiches, and why this book should actually be called MY MOM IS GASLIGHTING ME.
We’re all aware of the age-old stereotypes that surround some dog breeds, for better or for worse. We can often typecast Golden and Labrador Retrievers as happy-go-lucky, but not all that bright. Many unfortunately view Pit Bulls and other bully breeds as inherently mean or likely to snap. However, many of their fans will tell you these breeds are just big softies.
Are you considering adopting a pup? If so, browse this list to learn about the top seven dog breeds that shed the most hair. If you can maintain them well and implement the proposed solutions in the later section of the post, we recommend adopting these breeds. That’s because the...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. For Queer Eye‘s food expert Antoni Porowski and hilarious hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, the “zhuzhing” doesn’t stop at humans. The Netflix series co-stars both known to pamper the pets of their crew and makeover subjects (remember Porowski’s Corgi moment?), and fans of the Netflix series will recall Porowski’s journey in adopting a beagle-pitbull puppy, Neon.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Gifts for Foodies of All KindsThe Best Women's Designer Belts to Wear This Fall from Hollywood-Loved LabelsThese Are...
Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
A pair of golden retrievers named Everest and Ellinor has left the internet in stitches after a video of them running from a "scary dog" in the basement went viral on social media. The viral clip, posted on TikTok earlier in October by the dogs' owner, under the username Agoldennamedeverest,...
There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable. However, if dogs build for cold climates could choose, be sure they would go for a family that lives in a cold climate. Here are some dog breeds that prefer the low temperatures.
Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England, went viral recently with two TikTok videos. The first listed the five dog breeds he'd never choose (sorry, pugs), and the second listed five dog breeds he would pick (yay for mongrels!). So of course he had to eventually turn to our feline friends.
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
Dog owners often ponder the question 'how long can you leave a dog alone?' You'll find all the answers (and tips) right here
Chronic dog barking is one of the most annoying issues dog owners face. When owners struggle to stop dog barking, they can become frustrated, exacerbating this problem. Chronic barkers react to anything and everything and do not stop barking, even when the threat or event ends. While chronic or excessive...
With the spooky season just around the corner, what better way to spoil your pooch than by treating him to Halloween toys for dogs?. One of the best parts about this holiday is obviously the sugary treats–which are off-limits to your furry friend. While he may have a few...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother always said we couldn't get a dog. So imagine my surprise when my father came home one day after work with a rambunctious German shepherd puppy.
For us humans, getting that tasty meal at the end of a hard day, or epic cheat meal after a hard week of working out…the moment when you finally bite down into a cheeseburger or even perhaps a five-star dish served at a high class restaurant…that moment is indeed golden, but what about our pups? Don’t they deserve the chance to sample some epic dishes too?
