Carthage, TN

ucbjournal.com

Tractor Supply officially opens in White County

Sparta – As the sun set on White County the Saturday night before Halloween, the security lights flashed to life and customers came and went through the sliding automatic doors of the new Tractor Supply store just outside the city limits of Sparta. The rural lifestyle megastore opened to the public last week and has given the people of White County the option to shop at home instead of heading down 111 to shop in Cookeville.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Paranormal Investigation events at the Historic Smith County Courthouses in November

On Saturday, November 5th the first ever public paranormal investigation will be held at the Historic Smith County Courthouse. The evening event will be held from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. and include pizza and soft drinks for a ticket price of $45. All proceeds for this event will be donated to the Smith County Humane Association.
On Target News

Four Lottery Winners in Our Area

Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon

RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County

A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital

A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN

