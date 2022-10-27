Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
Tractor Supply officially opens in White County
Sparta – As the sun set on White County the Saturday night before Halloween, the security lights flashed to life and customers came and went through the sliding automatic doors of the new Tractor Supply store just outside the city limits of Sparta. The rural lifestyle megastore opened to the public last week and has given the people of White County the option to shop at home instead of heading down 111 to shop in Cookeville.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
smithcountyinsider.com
Paranormal Investigation events at the Historic Smith County Courthouses in November
On Saturday, November 5th the first ever public paranormal investigation will be held at the Historic Smith County Courthouse. The evening event will be held from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. and include pizza and soft drinks for a ticket price of $45. All proceeds for this event will be donated to the Smith County Humane Association.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
Four Lottery Winners in Our Area
Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
wgnsradio.com
FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon
RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
fox17.com
Another animal dies at Tennessee auction: 'They don't know when it will end'
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Cookeville animal auction has been cited by the feds yet again after another animal dies in its care. This is the second time this year the "Triple W Arena" has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The auction— also known as Wilson...
wjle.com
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County
A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
WSMV
Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
CMA Awards road closures: Which Nashville streets will be impacted
Multiple roads, streets, and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
fox17.com
Tennessee exotic animal auction slapped with more citations after llama found dead
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee exotic animal auction has been issued 11 new citations following an inspection conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The inspection report shows Wilson Horse & Mule Sale (Triple W Arena) in Cookeville failed to provide adequate veterinary care to...
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
fox17.com
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
whopam.com
Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital
A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
Bus driver shortage challenges school districts in the midstate
The national bus driver shortage is challenging the midstate with several counties missing more than 10% of their driving staff.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
wvlt.tv
Friends, family say teen found dead near Cookeville had ‘heart of gold’
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) — Family and friends on Friday remembered and shared memories of 15-year-old Olivia Taylor, whose body was found in a wooded area east of Cookeville on Thursday. Taylor was reported missing on Wednesday and her body found Thursday afternoon. Family members say Olivia Taylor was...
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
Highest-rated bars in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
