Houston, TX

Houston Press

Houston Fringe Festival: 6 Days Of Not-To-Miss Arts

If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space. The Houston Fringe Festival, a celebration of art that lives nearly entirely on the performing arts periphery will run November 1 – 6 at The MATCH, 3400 Main. This year’s artist line-up is full...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue

Houston has attracted some pretty top name talent in the culinary world, such is the case with Leonard Botello IV, pitmaster and owner of the highly-acclaimed Truth Barbeque who brought his spot to a smokehouse off Washington a few years back. It seems to be getting better and better with age, as evidenced as it snagging the No. 3 spot on Texas Monthly’s list of “The Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints”...and the inevitable line out the door. Recently, Botello added a Carolina whole hog experience (Saturdays only) to the already incredible mix. Go for that, plus a mix of true Central Texas style brisket and burnt ends, spicy pepper jack smoked sausage, tater tot casserole, and a big ol’ slice of banana caramel cake.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Life and Death Rides: Bicycling the Streets of Houston

David Loredo peers out, watching cars pass on W. Dallas; the breeze ruffles the flowers and letters from loved ones that surround Shane McKinney’s Ghost Bike. Over a week ago, Loredo and other Pride Ride volunteers spent their evening cleaning the spot where their fellow rider had been struck by a vehicle to prepare for the ghost bike’s installation.
HOUSTON, TX

