Houston Press

Houston Fringe Festival: 6 Days Of Not-To-Miss Arts

If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space. The Houston Fringe Festival, a celebration of art that lives nearly entirely on the performing arts periphery will run November 1 – 6 at The MATCH, 3400 Main. This year’s artist line-up is full...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue

Houston has attracted some pretty top name talent in the culinary world, such is the case with Leonard Botello IV, pitmaster and owner of the highly-acclaimed Truth Barbeque who brought his spot to a smokehouse off Washington a few years back. It seems to be getting better and better with age, as evidenced as it snagging the No. 3 spot on Texas Monthly’s list of “The Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints”...and the inevitable line out the door. Recently, Botello added a Carolina whole hog experience (Saturdays only) to the already incredible mix. Go for that, plus a mix of true Central Texas style brisket and burnt ends, spicy pepper jack smoked sausage, tater tot casserole, and a big ol’ slice of banana caramel cake.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wine Bar

Midtown is often thought of as a rather raucous place with loud bars and even louder patrons. But tucked away on a quiet corner of Caroline Street is a respite from the noise and the impossible parking in 13 Celsius. Yes, it has an incredible wine selection with expert assistance behind the bar from staff. It also has outstanding bar bites, and one of the best sandwiches in town. But, maybe more importantly, is its lovely, relaxed atmosphere. Sure, it can get crowded, but it never feels like you are stuck in a sea of people clamoring for access to the bar. Instead, it just feels like you are having a nice, adult night out with damn good wine.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Life and Death Rides: Bicycling the Streets of Houston

David Loredo peers out, watching cars pass on W. Dallas; the breeze ruffles the flowers and letters from loved ones that surround Shane McKinney’s Ghost Bike. Over a week ago, Loredo and other Pride Ride volunteers spent their evening cleaning the spot where their fellow rider had been struck by a vehicle to prepare for the ghost bike’s installation.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey

HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
HOUSTON, TX
foodcontessa.com

City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park

A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken

When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
HOUSTON, TX
B93

One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg

If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
ROSENBERG, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
FORT WORTH, TX

