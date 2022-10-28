Midtown is often thought of as a rather raucous place with loud bars and even louder patrons. But tucked away on a quiet corner of Caroline Street is a respite from the noise and the impossible parking in 13 Celsius. Yes, it has an incredible wine selection with expert assistance behind the bar from staff. It also has outstanding bar bites, and one of the best sandwiches in town. But, maybe more importantly, is its lovely, relaxed atmosphere. Sure, it can get crowded, but it never feels like you are stuck in a sea of people clamoring for access to the bar. Instead, it just feels like you are having a nice, adult night out with damn good wine.

