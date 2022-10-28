Read full article on original website
247Sports
Calen Bullock details USC's defensive struggles in Trojans' shootout win over Arizona
USC’s defensive effort in the Trojans’ 45-37 win at Arizona, in the very strictest of terms, was a better showing than what the team put on film against Utah. They did keep the opponent under 40 points and they were able to generate an interception, but the reality is Alex Grinch very likely was on the post-game bus re-watching the game as instantly as he was in Salt Lake City. Arizona put up 3.36 points per drive and scored touchdowns on three of its final four possessions. The Wildcats generated 543 yards of offense and averaged 7.9 yards per play.
247Sports
Utah moves up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program will enter week ten with the No. 12 ranking in the country. The Utes got another Pac-12 victory this week, defeating the Washington State Cougars, 21-17 on Thursday night. Saturday's slate of games continue to bode well for the health of the Pac-12 as well. Utah moved up two spots this week in the AP Top 25 and the conference now has five teams included in it as well.
Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
UCLA Football Picks Up Commitment From Linebacker Solomone Malafu
Malafu publicly announced his decision in the middle of the Bruins' blowout victory over Stanford on Saturday.
kslnewsradio.com
BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities
The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
One pylon dive followed by one inadvertent dive in front of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
Timpview running back goes Beast Mode into the end zone, then banana-peel mode in front of the longest-tenured Pac-12 coach
Class of 2023 Athlete Ethan O'Connor Commits to UCLA Football
The two-way player from Orange County became the eighth commit of the cycle for the Bruins.
kslsports.com
Utah Makes Bowl Eligibility, Where Could They Be Going?
PULLMAN, Wash.- Utah is now 6-2 which means they have reached bowl eligibility for the ninth year in a row in the Pac-12 era. While the feeling early in the season was that Utah and USC would most likely be heading to the Conference Championship Game, the race for the top dogs in the conference has become tighter than anticipated. That is not to say that the Utes aren’t still in the mix, because they are, but more to say the Pac-12 appears to be better than anticipated in 2022.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
kslsports.com
USU Coach Blake Anderson Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Him, Aggies
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson responded to a lawsuit that former player Patrick Maddox filed. The response came via Twitter. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges retaliation after Maddox, a former linebacker, recorded Anderson making remarks about victims of sexual assault, according to Yahoo! Sports.
ocsportszone.com
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
Wasatch and South Summit claim victories while Park City and North Summit end their season
The Wasatch Wasps and South Summit Wildcats got playoff wins as Park City Miners and North Summit Braves have their seasons come to an end. This week was the second week of high school football playoffs. Teams in Summit and Wasatch Counties were getting either their first or second dose of playoff action.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
FATAL: Motorcycle rider thrown from bike, killed in SR-9 crash
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
ksl.com
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
ksl.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation
SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty
2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
