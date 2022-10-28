ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Calen Bullock details USC's defensive struggles in Trojans' shootout win over Arizona

USC’s defensive effort in the Trojans’ 45-37 win at Arizona, in the very strictest of terms, was a better showing than what the team put on film against Utah. They did keep the opponent under 40 points and they were able to generate an interception, but the reality is Alex Grinch very likely was on the post-game bus re-watching the game as instantly as he was in Salt Lake City. Arizona put up 3.36 points per drive and scored touchdowns on three of its final four possessions. The Wildcats generated 543 yards of offense and averaged 7.9 yards per play.
247Sports

Utah moves up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25

Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program will enter week ten with the No. 12 ranking in the country. The Utes got another Pac-12 victory this week, defeating the Washington State Cougars, 21-17 on Thursday night. Saturday's slate of games continue to bode well for the health of the Pac-12 as well. Utah moved up two spots this week in the AP Top 25 and the conference now has five teams included in it as well.
ABC4

Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
kslnewsradio.com

BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team

PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
247Sports

Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities

The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
kslsports.com

Utah Makes Bowl Eligibility, Where Could They Be Going?

PULLMAN, Wash.- Utah is now 6-2 which means they have reached bowl eligibility for the ninth year in a row in the Pac-12 era. While the feeling early in the season was that Utah and USC would most likely be heading to the Conference Championship Game, the race for the top dogs in the conference has become tighter than anticipated. That is not to say that the Utes aren’t still in the mix, because they are, but more to say the Pac-12 appears to be better than anticipated in 2022.
kslsports.com

USU Coach Blake Anderson Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Him, Aggies

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson responded to a lawsuit that former player Patrick Maddox filed. The response came via Twitter. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges retaliation after Maddox, a former linebacker, recorded Anderson making remarks about victims of sexual assault, according to Yahoo! Sports.
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28

It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ksl.com

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
ksl.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation

SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty

2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
