SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams moved to 8-1 on the season Friday night with a 46-26 win over Sumter County. Senior quarterback Chip Cooper ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Rams. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 293 yards and ran 13 times for 102 yards. Freshman running back Kayden Chester rolled up 111 yards rushing on 20 carries. Chester scored twice - once as a receiver and the other on a 54-yard run to put the game out of reach for Sumter.

WORTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO