BBC
Ash tree remains part of Norfolk landscape despite fatal fungus
Ash trees in the UK will survive despite a fungal disease causing "significant losses", experts said. Ash dieback is in most parts of the UK, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said. Dr Anne Edwards, of the John Innes Centre in Norwich, said: "My prognosis for the...
natureworldnews.com
Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego
San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
Upworthy
The 2022 winner of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, beating out thousands of stunning images
They were all worthy of some buzz. While we can’t all swim the deepest depths of the ocean or glide across the Amazon’s highest canopies, art and technology has a way of bringing the Earth’s natural splendors directly to us in breathtaking ways. Since 1965, the Natural...
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts
One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Elderly female lion grows 'awkward teenage mane,' baffling zookeepers
An elderly female lion at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has sprouted a mane. This phenomenon has only been seen a handful of times.
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
She’s pumpkin orange and an endangered species. Meet Saint Louis Zoo’s newest arrival
See pictures of Rhubarb, a recent arrival to the Saint Louis Zoo not currently on view to the public.
ohmymag.co.uk
This abandoned dog was found tied to a fence with a heartbreaking note
An abandoned dog named Woody was found tied up outside a house in the West Midlands, England. The woman who came across the pooch was devastated by the cruelty after she saw him wear a shock collar and have no food or water. There was also a note that made it clear this dog was unwanted.
Tourists Completely Abandon Common Sense, Stand Inches Away From Huge Elk at Jasper National Park: VIDEO
Obviously abandoning all common sense when it comes to approaching wildlife, a tourist stood inches from a huge elk while at Jasper National Park. Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (a wordplay on tourists and morons) posted the video that showed tourists not caring about getting close to the large elk. “Tourons of Jasper National Park,” the caption reads. “Crazy how many people walk right up. We were sitting in our car and it came closer to us. These people had no fear or respect.”
40 hilarious finalists in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild. The contest is now open for voting.
WTOP
17-year-old lion dies at National Zoo
A 17-year-old lion at the Smithsonian National Zoo has died, the zoo announced. The lion, named Luke, was humanely euthanized at the zoo on Wednesday after losing a significant amount of weight this month and the discovery of numerous health issues. The lion had been experiencing occasional discomfort and lameness...
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
The bizarre appearance of the Grasshopper Glacier is due to the millions of extinct grasshoppers preserved in its ice
Grasshopper GlacierCredit: J.E. Haynes. St. Paul, Official Photographer of Yellowstone National Park; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Grasshopper Glacier is located in Park County, Montana. The glacier appears as a snowfield that sits 11,000 feet above sea level.
Climate Activists Arrested After Protestor Glues Their Head to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' Painting
The "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting is the latest art piece from across the globe to be defaced by climate activists "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" is the latest piece of art to be attacked by climate activists. Three protestors were arrested on Thursday after an attack occurred on the artwork at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Netherlands. According to the museum, one person glued their head to the glazing that protects the 17th-century painting created by Johannes Vermeer, while another glued their hand to...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Elephants, tigers avoid extinction living near humans
Some of Asia’s biggest animals are flouting 12,000 years of extinction trends and flourishing in areas near humans, a new study has found. Four species — tigers, Asian elephants, wild boars and clouded leopards — are increasing their populations in areas that house human infrastructure, according to the study, published on Friday in Science Advances.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
WATCH: Bear Casually Rescues Crow From Drowning Using Paw, Mouth
A Budapest Zoo visitor recently caught a strange encounter between a bear and a crow on camera, and the video is making waves on the internet. The footage shows a crow drowning in a water feature with a bear named Vali nearby. And instead of taking advantage of an easy catch, the predator turns into a hero.
