Connecticut State

CT.Yankee
3d ago

your kids are your problem not mine. don't limit my rights cuz you can't raise your kids correctly.

Education Next

Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters

The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test

Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Yale Daily News

Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut

With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPRI

Coffee with the candidates: Ashley Kalus

This morning we welcomed Ashley Kalus who is running as a Republican for Governor in Rhode Island. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WPRI 12 News

Drug take back events being held in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This is the weekend when Rhode Islanders can return unused and unwanted prescription drugs to police departments and other locations in the region. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration holds the event once in the fall, on Saturday, and once in the spring. According to the DEA, last April there were 41 […]
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WCVB

Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter

BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Energy Rates Increasing In State And Region

Natural gas rates are increasing in Rhode Island. The Public Utilities Commission on Friday approved a request from Rhode Island Energy which will see the annual bill for a typical customer rise by 89 dollars. Rhode Island Energy originally asked for a 15-percent increase, but that got worked down to...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
NBC Connecticut

Bob Stefanowski Says He Misspoke About His Position on Abortion

During Thursday night’s gubernatorial forum, Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski said he thinks abortion should be limited to the first trimester. On Friday, he backtracked, saying he misspoke. Surrounded by “Mom’s for Bob,” a group of mothers supporting his campaign, Stefanowski faced the media in a news conference held directly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
motifri.com

Opinion – Cannabis Bans on 31 of 39 Local RI Ballots: Revenue implications could be substantial

Prohibiting licensing of cannabis-related businesses directly defies the underlying principle of the new Cannabis Act that legalized adult recreational use, which is to regulate it like alcohol. Allowing local bans of cannabis-related business was a necessary political compromise to get the legislation passed after well over a decade of stalling and obstruction.
rinewstoday.com

In the news… updates for 10/29/22

New Bedford is going to announce their winter “homeless” plan, which has used motels in prior years. Rhode Island has not announced its plan for the approx. 500 who remain unhoused here. Shake Shack will open 2nd store in Garden City, near the Starbucks. RI commits $9.5 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to announce $8.5 million in first-round funding from the Early Childhood Care and Educational Capital (ECCE) Fund. The fund, approved by voters during the March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

