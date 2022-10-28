Time For A Midterm Inflation Fact Check

Photo : Getty Images

In more bad news for the Biden administration just ahead of the midterms, yet another survey found Americans are not happy with inflation, the economy.

Despite recent claims from Joe Biden that the economy is "strong as hell", 2 out of 3 adults say they are worse off than they were just a year ago.

"That's nothing to brag about" said economist and FOX News contributor, Elizabeth Ames, "The bottom line for this is, that in office right now not just at The Fed, but also our politicians, they don't understand how to end inflation, and they don't understand what inflation is."

But the American people do, with 94% now saying they are 'extremely concerned' with the economy, with the biggest jump in prices hitting right at the dinner table, with grocery prices.

"Food prices don't seem to be going down, they're going up, despite whatever Joe Biden is crowing about" Ames told KTRH, "What's happening now in the economy, we're going to be heading into a very difficult period in 2023. And you're already seeing a weakening housing market, less investment, and companies are scaling back."

Expect things to get worse, before they get better. But she says the economy can be turned around with the right policies, and leadership.

You can also learn more from Elizabeth Ames new book, "INLFATION: WHAT IT IS, WHY IT'S BAD, AND HOW TO FIX IT"