Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Slowly Slowly announce special acoustic album shows
To celebrate their upcoming fifth album, Slowly Slowly – one of them at least – will be performing special acoustic launch shows. Titled Daisy Chain, the album is set to drop on Friday, November 4th (pre-order here). Following its release, the band’s Ben Stewart will perform songs from the new album, as well as fan favourites, in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below).
thebrag.com
KFC is bringing back a fan favourite snack to Australia
Fans have been craving its return for a while now, and finally Hot & Crispy Boneless Chicken is coming back to KFC. Hot & Crispy Boneless became a fan favourite after its debut in Australia in 2021 (and New Zealand earlier this year) thanks to its crispy golden coating that had an added fiery kick to it.
thebrag.com
Sean Penn has been secretly drinking at a rundown Sydney pub
Sean Penn may be one of the most successful actors in the world, but his drinking hole choice in Sydney is far from flashy. It’s been revealed that the Oscar winning actor and director has been sinking beers at Glenroy Hotel in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria. The pub is located on a busy industrial road, and opposite a Mcdonald’s – a far cry from the fancy bars and pubs in Sydney’s CBD.
Comments / 0