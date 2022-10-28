To celebrate their upcoming fifth album, Slowly Slowly – one of them at least – will be performing special acoustic launch shows. Titled Daisy Chain, the album is set to drop on Friday, November 4th (pre-order here). Following its release, the band’s Ben Stewart will perform songs from the new album, as well as fan favourites, in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below).

16 HOURS AGO