Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
I'm a Twitter employee. Here's what it's like at the company a day before Musk's purchase deadline.
Twitter is likely to be acquired by Elon Musk Friday. One employee describes how staff have reacted to his 'volatile' public comments about the sale.
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
The world's 2nd-richest man, Louis Vuitton's CEO, sold his private jet after people started tracking it on Twitter: 'No one can see where I go'
In an interview with Radio Classique, the billionaire Bernard Arnault said he'd started renting private planes instead.
‘Bad boy billionaire’ Elon Musk deletes support of Kanye and Trump following accusations of anti–Semitism
Associating himself with Kanye West and Donald Trump may have gotten Elon Musk into trouble with Jewish groups. In addition to being a visionary tech disrupter, Elon Musk is also a shitposter extraordinaire—and it risks getting him further into trouble with ethnic minorities. The richest man in the world...
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'
Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Taco Bell slammed for partnering with Pete Davidson in new ad: ‘Absolutely repulsive’
After Taco Bell apologized for their old breakfast menu, customers are still not happy with the company. Since "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson joined forces with Taco Bell, fans of the food franchise were quick to criticize the partnership. Critics were mostly vocal on Reddit, as users posted their...
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy
Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea
Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
Elon Musk Could Block Twitter Employees From Getting $100 Million Payout
Elon Musk said "the bird is freed" regarding his Twitter acquisition, but legal minds remain skeptical regarding how one of the world's richest people will financially move forward in terms of employee compensation and simultaneously generating strong revenue cash flow. Upon Twitter's new era of ownership that began Thursday, Musk...
