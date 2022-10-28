Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
thenewscrypto.com
Trading Volume of Crypto.com Plummets 91% Amid Bear Market
Crypto.com’s Matt Damon advertisement was tepid at best. The exchange paid $700 million for naming rights in November of Staples Center. Crypto.com’s exchange volume isn’t looking particularly good at the moment. As reported by CoinGecko, since last year, Crypto.com has seen its normalized exchange volume plummet by 91%, from $4 billion to $380 million per day using a 7-day average. The company’s attempt to boost growth by using a famous face didn’t appear to work, yet it doesn’t mean the ad was to blame for the decline.
Chainalysis Sees Growing Push for Crypto Regulation Amid Record Hacks
Crypto, which was born during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, is about to see how it handles the next one. That is something Michael Gronager, CEO of blockchain data firm Chainalysis, finds very interesting, he told PYMNTS recently. “The idea was, basically, to build this very transparent value transfer network —...
TechCrunch
Hong Kong to explore legalizing retail crypto trades in reversal of previous proposal
The city had last year proposed limiting crypto trade to professional investors, a move that saw many crypto entrepreneurs shift base to friendlier jurisdictions such as Dubai and Singapore. Hong Kong will review property rights for tokenized assets and explore legalizing smart contracts “to provide a solid legal foundation for...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Rumors
The crypto winter that began in early 2022 has resulted in several financial issues, including Bitcoin mining firms. Many crypto firms have struggled, while others had to close shop. The crypto community felt the impact, mainly through many crypto firms, including Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, etc. The...
AOL Corp
Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction 2022
Digital currencies began in 2008 with the invention of bitcoin — money that could be created, traded and tracked on the internet. Since then, cryptocurrencies have multiplied. Some have been designed to beat bitcoin in ease of use, cost and speed. Others serve as tokens for new versions of the blockchain, a method of secure online tracking and bookkeeping that makes cryptocurrency possible.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
thenewscrypto.com
Shiba Inu Enters Top 5 Crypto Gainers List on Robinhood
A new whale purchased 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens for $37.46 million. According to the Shibburn website, Shiba Inu burn rates have gone up by 443%. Shiba Inu’s enormous price spike over the previous week has propelled it into Robinhood’s top five most profitable cryptocurrencies this week. Since the beginning of the week, Shiba Inu has increased in value by 18%, making it the fourth most profitable cryptocurrency on Robinhood. Among other cryptocurrencies in the list cryptocurrencies, SHIB was following Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE).
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
trading-education.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Worth Investing For 100x Gains By The End Of 2023
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Worth Investing For 100x Gains By The End Of 2023 - Our Picks. Looking to invest in crypto with massive gains? Here are 5 cryptocurrencies worth investing in for 100x gains. Binance Coin -The coin that outshined two of the biggest cryptos. Bitcoin - One of the...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Releases Series of Educational Resources to Demystify Crypto This Halloween
This Halloween, Binance is starting an educational series that attempts to simplify the world of Web3, taking the weird out of crypto and giving people one less thing to be afraid of on this year’s Halloween. Nearly 30 percent of respondents in a recent social media poll* to find...
astaga.com
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner CORZ Impact The Price?
The biggest publicly traded Bitcoin miner within the U.S. by hash price and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a chapter warning in a submitting with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the inventory took a nosedive. The inventory plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. Whereas the CORZ inventory was...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Says ‘Crypto Economy’ Will Become a ‘Significant’ Percentage of Global GDP
In a recent chat with entrepreneur, investor, and podcast host Anthony Pompliano, Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Biran Armstrong shared his thoughts about Bitcoin and the crypto economy. Armstrong’s comments were made on 26 October 2022 during episode #38 of Coinbase’s “Around the Block” podcast. According to...
ambcrypto.com
Daily trading volume for crypto products in October stood at…
A quick overview of the crypto market in October will lead one to believe that the month has been generous so far, with top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at prices significantly higher than when the month started. However, a deep dive into other metrics will yield some results...
iheart.com
Stock Market & Crypto Currency Update – October 31st, 2022
Bottom Line: My first rule of money is to never let your money and emotions cross paths. The purpose of this story is to inform you as to what's possible in a near worst-case outcome for the financial markets. The reason is to understand what's possible, though unlikely, so you can plan soundly for your financial future unemotionally. The US stock market is the greatest wealth creation machine in the history of the world. Likewise, cryptos have created generational wealth for many who were early, however most investors in the crypto space have now lost money on their original investments. I want you to benefit from investing without making emotional mistakes with money. Historically, when investors attempt to time the market, they end up worse off than if they’d stayed with their original plan over 90% of the time. This is all about combating those types of mistakes.
ambcrypto.com
74% of institutional investors intend to purchase digital assets, details inside
Even though Bitcoin is currently trading at a little over $20,000, 70% less than its all-time high of $69,044, institutions continue to remain bullish. 58% of institutional investors were invested in cryptocurrency and other digital assets in the first half of 2022, 6% more than the last year. The above...
thedefiant.io
Hong Kong Poised to Regulate Crypto Trading: Report
Hong Kong is planning to regulate retail crypto trading in 2023 in a bid to reboot the city’s web3 sector, according to an Oct. 27 report from Bloomberg News. The report, which cites anonymous sources “familiar with the matter,” claims Hong Kong is preparing to introduce a licensing regime for crypto exchanges that will be introduced next March.
thenewscrypto.com
Genesis Trading’s Q3 Report Below Par Amid Sluggish Market
Genesis saw a precipitous 44% drop in spot trading volume. There were a total of $4.9 billion in active loans in the 2022 third quarter. Genesis Trading, a cryptocurrency brokerage, has released a new analysis detailing the effects of the current market drop on the cryptocurrency loan sector. Genesis originated $8.4 billion in loans in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of almost 80% from the previous year’s corresponding period.
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin Witnesses $33.11M Liquidation Amid Musk Fiasco
The Elon Musk Twitter acquisition, worth $44 billion, helped propel the price. During its recent upswing, Dogecoin jumped into the top 10 cryptocurrency rankings. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest meme cryptocurrency, surged by over 110%, surpassing the $0.135 barrier that had previously served as a formidable barrier. The Elon Musk Twitter acquisition, worth $44 billion, helped propel the price in an unprecedented direction.
