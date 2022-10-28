Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Witnesses $33.11M Liquidation Amid Musk Fiasco
The Elon Musk Twitter acquisition, worth $44 billion, helped propel the price. During its recent upswing, Dogecoin jumped into the top 10 cryptocurrency rankings. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest meme cryptocurrency, surged by over 110%, surpassing the $0.135 barrier that had previously served as a formidable barrier. The Elon Musk Twitter acquisition, worth $44 billion, helped propel the price in an unprecedented direction.
Elon Musk Rejected FTX CEO’s Investment Offer of $8B-$15B
Sam Bankman-Fried, expressed early interest in making an investment. Musk and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had a short text conversation in April. An agreement for Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, to purchase Twitter was finalized on Friday, October 28. Since then, a lot has taken place, with Musk unveiling content filtering measures and much more.
Jack Dorsey Beta-Testing “Bluesky” App Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal
Bluesky, a decentralized social network, is aiming for the beta test. Bluesky would act as a robust and transparent norm for public conversation. Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter is beta-testing a new social networking platform. Dorsey had announced that his decentralized social service Bluesky was calling for beta testers a week before Elon Musk took complete control of Twitter.
Binance Endorsed $500 Million Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Binance first made its intentions to support Musk’s purchase of Twitter known in an SEC filing in May of this year. Musk reportedly sealed the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion late on Thursday. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, stated that it has invested shares...
Dogecoin Replaced Cardano to Rank as the Sixth-Largest Cryptocurrency
DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain. With the surge to six-month highs, DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who has long been a supporter of DOGE, appears to be bolstering DOGE after completing his acquisition of Twitter. Musk has previously advocated for DOGE as a way to tax users for their tweets and stop spam and bots on Twitter.
Automobile Giant General Motors (GM) Halts Twitter Ads
Several advertisers have threatened to pull their money if Trump’s ban is revoked. GM is a direct rival of Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicle startup. Twitter has come under assault from companies and current advertisers in the days after Elon Musk seized control of the company’s headquarters. If Elon Musk chooses to reinstate former US President Donald Trump to Twitter, several advertisers have threatened to pull their money.
Shiba Inu Enters Top 5 Crypto Gainers List on Robinhood
A new whale purchased 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens for $37.46 million. According to the Shibburn website, Shiba Inu burn rates have gone up by 443%. Shiba Inu’s enormous price spike over the previous week has propelled it into Robinhood’s top five most profitable cryptocurrencies this week. Since the beginning of the week, Shiba Inu has increased in value by 18%, making it the fourth most profitable cryptocurrency on Robinhood. Among other cryptocurrencies in the list cryptocurrencies, SHIB was following Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Celsius Bankruptcy Case Trustee Criticizes $2.96M Bonus Scheme
In its Oct. 27 supporting statement for the objection, the trustee harshly criticized Celsius. Paying executives more in anticipation of a reorganization may seem counterproductive. U.S. trustee William Harrington is objecting to a Celsius motion. That would pay $2.96 million in retention bonuses to 62 of the company’s 275 workers....
Trading Volume of Crypto.com Plummets 91% Amid Bear Market
Crypto.com’s Matt Damon advertisement was tepid at best. The exchange paid $700 million for naming rights in November of Staples Center. Crypto.com’s exchange volume isn’t looking particularly good at the moment. As reported by CoinGecko, since last year, Crypto.com has seen its normalized exchange volume plummet by 91%, from $4 billion to $380 million per day using a 7-day average. The company’s attempt to boost growth by using a famous face didn’t appear to work, yet it doesn’t mean the ad was to blame for the decline.
Genesis Trading’s Q3 Report Below Par Amid Sluggish Market
Genesis saw a precipitous 44% drop in spot trading volume. There were a total of $4.9 billion in active loans in the 2022 third quarter. Genesis Trading, a cryptocurrency brokerage, has released a new analysis detailing the effects of the current market drop on the cryptocurrency loan sector. Genesis originated $8.4 billion in loans in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of almost 80% from the previous year’s corresponding period.
Coin98 Adds Fiat Buyout For Multiple Crypto’s Including SHIB
Simplex is powered by Nuvei, a leader in global payments technology. Coin98 gives its customers access to a non-custodial multi-chain wallet. Coin98, an all-in-one DeFi platform based in Vietnam, has recently announced the introduction of a new upgrade on the fiat on-ramp functionality in cooperation with a regulated financial institution, Simplex. Users may use this function to purchase Shiba Inu and more than 170 other cryptocurrencies using over 100 different fiats (using methods like VISA, Mastercard, and others).
Polkadot Privacy Project Manta Network Seeks Largest Trusted Setup Ever in Crypto
Another reliable system for crypto is being developed, and it involves everything from blowtorching computers to employing radioactive dust from Chernobyl. This is the biggest one so far. Manta Network’s development team, P0xeidon Labs, has revealed that they would be using a trusted setup ceremony to introduce their private payments app.
Visa Files Trademark Application in Regards to Crypto and NFT
USPTO-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed details. Trademark applications 97643605 and 97643607 were submitted on October 22. Visa has filed two trademark applications in an effort to develop a crypto and NFT services platform and signal its intent to completely immerse itself in the cryptocurrency and NFT market. Both the...
Bitcoin Breakouts the Slope and Sets Best Week in Three Months
Bitcoin price increased by around 7% in the last 7 days. Ethereum climbed by over 21% with a market cap of 193 $billion. The king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), surged beyond $20,000 and fueled the bullish in the crypto market. Following that, the global cryptocurrency market is in a gradual upward trend and has reclaimed the $1 trillion mark. According to CoinGecko, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies is $1.05 trillion, which climbed by around 3% in the last day.
Inu & meme equivalent to Cleverminu token launched with 1 trillion IMO sale
Cleverminu, a hybrid meme and Inu token, has shared details of its much-anticipated token sale. The public event has seen 1 trillion CLEVERMINU tokens made available to establish a decentralized economy powered by its users. The token sale began on October 27 at 9:00 UTC, supporting price discovery and distributing CLEVERMINU to a global user base.
Dogechain (DC) Witnesses a Dramatic Price Surge, With a Weekly Gain of 452.0%
Dogechain (DC) is 24.5% up in the last 24 hours, now trading around $0.00285350. The Dogechain community took an initiative, “The Great Burn” community vote from October 23 to 28. Dogechain (DC), the governance token of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based Dogechain ecosystem, is witnessing a dramatic price surge...
THORChain Network Back Online After 20.5 Hours of Outage
The network operators went on to detail the processes necessary to fix the issue. Next week the team will be releasing the autopsy results. THORChain’s blockchain operators announced on Twitter that the network had crashed Thursday due to a software fault. Members of the team have said that the downtime is not related to financial stability and that they are trying to fix the problem as quickly as feasible.
