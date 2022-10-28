Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
physiciansweekly.com
Herpesviridae Lung Reactivation and Infection in Patients
Reactivations of the Herpesviridae or herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs of COVID-19 patients have been recorded. It is still being determined if these viral reactivations are more common than they are in other patients. Study of 145 patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring invasive mechanical ventilation who underwent HSV and CMV testing in bronchoalveolar lavage during fiberoptic bronchoscopy for suspicion of ventilator-associated pneumonia. Researchers analyzed a historical cohort of 89 patients with severe influenza pneumonia needing invasive mechanical ventilation and compared their rates of HSV and CMV lung reactivations and HSV bronchopneumonitis. The HSV and CMV lung reactivations rates were 50% and 42% among the 145 COVID-19 patients and 63% and 28% among the 89 influenza patients, respectively. The percentage of HSV bronchopneumonitis was similar in both groups (31% and 25%, respectively), although the cumulative incidence of HSV lung reactivation was higher in influenza than in COVID-19 patients (P=0.03). The cumulative incidence of CMV lung reactivation was comparable between COVID-19 and influenza patients (P=0.07), even after accounting for extubation and death as competing events. In COVID-19 patients, influenza patients, and when all patients were put together, the outcomes of those with HSV or CMV lung reactivations were comparable to those without. Reactivations of herpes simplex virus (HSV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) in the lungs frequently occur in COVID-19 patients but not more frequently than in patients with influenza-associated severe pneumonia, despite the latter group having a more severe illness at ICU admission and the former group having a longer duration of mechanical ventilation. Patients with reactivations of HSV or CMV in the lungs may benefit from antiviral treatment, but the exact nature of Herpesviridae is still unknown.
physiciansweekly.com
Surgery Beats Medical, Lifestyle Interventions for T2D Remission
Metabolic or bariatric surgery is more effective and durable than medical and lifestyle interventions for achieving T2D remission, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. John P. Kirwan, PhD, and colleagues assessed the durability and 3-year effectiveness of metabolic surgery versus medical and lifestyle management in 316 patients (BMI, 27-45 kg/m²) with T2D. Diabetes remission was achieved in more participants following surgery than medical.
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections. Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in coming months to...
physiciansweekly.com
The experience of spirituality may positively impact the lives of terminal cancer patients
1. In this study, individuals were found to experience peace at the end of life through acceptance, hope and living in the present. 2. Furthermore, making a sense of dying, living with dying, feeling connected and being reflective were themes relating to an individual’s experience of spirituality. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of RSV in Infants on Risk for Preschool Wheeze & Asthma
“Bronchiolitis is the most common reason for hospitalization in infancy, and respiratory viruses are detected in nasal samples in more than 90% of infants hospitalized with bronchiolitis,” Heidi Makrinioti, MD, PhD, MRCPCH, explains. “Therefore, detection of respiratory viruses is strongly associated with bronchiolitis incidence and severity. A plethora of studies have linked bronchiolitis hospitalization to preschool wheeze and asthma development. More specifically, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-induced and rhinovirus (RV)-induced bronchiolitis have been associated with increased risk for preschool wheeze and asthma development.”
physiciansweekly.com
Exploring Decision Regret After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric surgeries, such as sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band procedures, are among the most effective treatments for morbid obesity and its associated comorbidities. Recent data show that the number of bariatric procedures performed each year has risen greatly during the last decade, with over 250,000. such...
physiciansweekly.com
Cognitive Tests of Pediatric Patients With MS Comparable to Healthy Controls’
Pediatric patients with MS did not differ regarding performance on cognitive tests compared with healthy pediatric controls, but they did perform better than adult patients with MS, according to results published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal. Lauren B. Krupp, MD, and colleagues compared a consecutive set of pediatric patients with relapsing MS with healthy pediatric controls and adults with relapsing MS. There was no difference among the pediatric groups (MS vs healthy controls) on composite mean scores or individual test scores for either the Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS or the Cogstate Brief Battery; there was also no difference in the.
physiciansweekly.com
Femoropopliteal Artery Interventions: Determinants of Drug-coated Balloon Failure
Femoropopliteal artery disease is routinely treated using drug-coated balloons (DCB). However, patency loss happens in ≥10% of patients within a year of therapy, and the underlying processes are poorly understood. The study’s goal was to investigate the causes of DCB failure in femoropopliteal illness. Data from two predetermined...
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Dilated Cardiomyopathy Through Pathogenic Genotyping
Genotyping permits family screening and affects risk stratification in patients with nonischemic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) or isolated left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD), but its results are unfavorable in a sizable proportion of individuals, preventing its mainstream use. For a study, researchers sought to create and externally validate a score that estimated the likelihood that a genetic test result (G+) in DCM/LVSD would be positive.
physiciansweekly.com
Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: Cabozantinib Approval Summary
On September 17, 2021, the FDA approved cabozantinib (Cabometyx; Exelixis, Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) that has progressed following prior VEGFR-targeted therapy and who is radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory or ineligible. This is the first approval for patients with RAI-refractory locally advanced or metastatic DTC who have progressed following prior therapy and the first approval in pediatric patients with DTC. The approval was based on data from COSMIC-311 (Study XL184-311, NCT03690388), an international, randomized, double-blind trial in which patients with locally advanced or metastatic RAI-refractory DTC that progressed during or following treatment with at least one VEGF-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitor were treated with either cabozantinib 60 mg orally once daily (N=170) or placebo with best supportive care (N=88). The major efficacy outcome measures were progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review under RECIST 1.1. The median PFS was 11.0 months [95% CI, 7.4–13.8] in the cabozantinib arm compared with 1.9 months (95% CI, 1.9–3.7) in the control arm, with an HR of 0.22 (95% CI, 0.15–0.31). The endpoint of ORR was not met. No new safety signals were detected except hypocalcemia, which was added as a warning in the product labeling.
physiciansweekly.com
Radioiodine Incorporation into RR-TC with MAPK Inhibition (ERRITI)
In radioiodine-resistant, resectable thyroid cancer, inhibition of mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPK) restored iodine incorporation (redifferentiation) (RR-TC). However, in BRAFV600E-mutant (BRAF-MUT) RR-TC, the outcomes were disappointing. Here researchers evaluated the feasibility and efficacy of redifferentiation therapy in patients with BRAF-MUT or wildtype (BRAF-WT) RR-TC by modulating MAPK according to their genotype. Trametinib (BRAF-WT) or trametinib + dabrafenib (BRAF-MUT) for 21±3 days was given to patients in this prospective single-center, two-arm phase II research 123I-scintigraphy was used to evaluate redifferentiation. Once radioiodine uptake had been recovered, 131I therapy guided by 124I was administered. Redifferentiation rate was the primary measure of success. Treatment response (thyroglobulin, RECIST 1.1) and safety were the secondary goals. Investigators used a receiver operating characteristic analysis and the Youden J statistic to evaluate the parameters that most reliably foretell effective redifferentiation. About 7 out of 20 patients (35%), including 2 of 6 (33% in the BRAF-MUT group and 5 of 14 (36%) in the BRAF-WT group, showed redifferentiation. The median (interquartile range) 131I therapy activity dose given to patients was 300.0 (273.0-421.6) mCi. About 71% (5/7) of patients showed some decrease in thyroglobulin, 14% (1/14) showed no change, while the remaining patients had either stable or progressing disease according to the RECIST 1.1 criteria. (SUVpeak) less than 10 at 2[18F] A positive result on fluoro-2-deoxy-D-glucose (FDG)-PET was linked to redifferentiation (P=0.01). Only 1 patient experienced transient pyrexia (degree 3), and 1 experienced a rash (grade 4). It was shown that around 1/3rd of patients in each group experienced effective redifferentiation after receiving genotype-guided MAPK inhibition. Thyroglobulin (Tg) levels dropped in more than half of those who received 131I therapy afterward. Success in redifferentiation can be predicted by a low tumor glycolytic rate, as measured by FDG-PET.
physiciansweekly.com
Frailty and Sacubitril/Valsartan in Heart Failure Patients
Frailty is an issue that is becoming more and more prevalent, and patients who are frail are less likely to obtain novel pharmacologic treatments because the risk-benefit profile is seen to be less favorable than in patients who are not fragile. In the PARAGON-HF (Prospective Comparison of ARNI With ARB Global Outcomes in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction) trial, 4,796 patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction were randomized researchers for a study examined the efficacy of sacubitril/valsartan according to frailty status.
physiciansweekly.com
Study Identifies Specific Gut Microbiome Associations With MS Disease Course
A large international study of patients with MS showed differences in gut bacteria among those with MS compared with healthy patients from the same households, according to findings published in Cell. Sergio Branzini, PhD, and colleagues recruited 576 patients with MS (36% untreated) from the US, the UK, Spain, and Argentina, and enrolled.
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes Patients’ Cumulative Systolic Blood Pressure Load and Cardiovascular Risk
Standard blood pressure (BP) measurements do not consider the extent and length of exposure to high BP over time. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between type 2 diabetes patients’ cumulative systolic blood pressure (SBP) load and their risk of cardiovascular events. Type 2 diabetes patients’...
physiciansweekly.com
Remote Patient Monitoring: It’s Easier Than You Think
A2021 survey of hospitals and clinics found that 20% and 23%, respectively, had either already adopted remote patient monitoring (RPM) or planned to do so within 12 months. Individual physicians, however, have been somewhat slow to adopt RPM; a recent Medical Group Management Association poll of more than 500 healthcare leaders found that 75% of medical practices do not yet offer RPM services.
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular Events and Lipopolysaccharide-binding Protein Levels in Hemodialysis Patients
Cardiovascular risk are higher in those with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). One of the key factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is chronic inflammation. It has been suggested that lipopolysaccharide connects systemic inflammation to CVD. For a study, researchers examined the relationship between cardiovascular events in ESKD and lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), a surrogate marker of lipopolysaccharide, and the ensuing inflammation.
physiciansweekly.com
Decreased Asthma Exacerbations Observed During COVID-19 Pandemic
It has been anecdotally observed that severe asthma (SA) exacerbations have decreased following the implementation of e COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and exposure avoidance, explains Wendy C. Moore, MD. Since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on asthma exacerbations and hospitalizations in adults has not been well-documented, Dr....
physiciansweekly.com
Is Ex Vivo Liver Resection and Autotransplantation More Common?
In this paper, researchers provided the biggest American collective experience using ex vivo resection procedures for otherwise irresectable liver cancers. Recent technological advancements in situ resection and vascular repair have allowed for R0 resectioning previously incurable liver cancers. However, due to concerns about technical complexity and arterial thrombosis, ex vivo liver resection still needs to be utilized, even though it may further broaden the boundaries of resectability. They contended, however, that the knowledge base necessary for ex vivo liver resection is larger, and the consequences are less severe than are commonly believed, making ex vivo resection a more appealing choice in certain cases. Between 1997 and 2021, they looked back at 35 cases handled by surgical teams with extensive ex vivo liver resection experience (defined as having completed 4 or more such procedures). Altogether, they classified malignancies as either high-grade (n=18), intermediate-grade (n=14), or low-grade (n=3). Partial liver autotransplantation was performed after total hepatectomy, vascular reconstruction, and resection were performed in hypothermia on the backtable for each patient. There was a median survival time of 710 days and an overall survival rate of 67% (39%/28% at 1/3/5 years, respectively) (range: 22–4824). Median survival times for patients with highly aggressive, moderately aggressive, and low-grade cancers were 577 days (range: 22-3873), 444 days (range: 22-4824), and 1,825 days (range: 0-6 years), respectively (range: 868–3549). Adapting methods used in partial liver transplantation showed that ex vivo resection can have reasonably positive outcomes. Accordingly, they argued that hospitals with experience in partial liver transplantation might benefit from more liberally employing this approach for some patients.
Comments / 0