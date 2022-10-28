Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday's high school action on the SouthCoast. The Old Rochester boys and girls teams swept the conference championship meet. Hanna Walley finished first overall (19:47.0) followed by Maddie Conner (second; 20:39.8), Alexia Gonsalves (fourth; 20:44), Aubrey Heis (fifth; 21:02) and Corinne Robert (ninth; 21:42.2). The boys were led by Murray Copps, who took first overall in 15:59.9. Aidan Silk (fifth; 17:22.9), Torsten Brickley (10th; 17:51.4), Nolan Bushnell (12th; 18:06) and Tyler Young (13th; 18:15) also contributed to the title. For Apponequet, the girls finished second while the boys were third. Leading the way for the girls were Hannah Kuriscak (third; 20:40.3), Isabella Sergio (10th; 21:58.9) and Keltey Fournier (11th; 21:59.8) while the boys were led by Aydan Fournier (fourth; 17:21.5), Nathan Levesque (ninth; 17:49.4) and Lucas Quinn (17th; 18:31.6).

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO