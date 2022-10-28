ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patriot Ledger

Duxbury pulls away late against Whitman-Hanson in battle of playoff-bound teams

WHITMAN – As playoff tune-ups go, this one hit all the right notes. For both sides. The Duxbury High football team pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 42-22 win over Patriot League rival Whitman-Hanson in a matchup of teams headed to their respective MIAA state tournaments next week. Both the Green Dragons and the Panthers left the field feeling good about their chances. ...
DUXBURY, MA
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Saturday, Oct. 29

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday's high school action on the SouthCoast. The Old Rochester boys and girls teams swept the conference championship meet. Hanna Walley finished first overall (19:47.0) followed by Maddie Conner (second; 20:39.8), Alexia Gonsalves (fourth; 20:44), Aubrey Heis (fifth; 21:02) and Corinne Robert (ninth; 21:42.2). The boys were led by Murray Copps, who took first overall in 15:59.9. Aidan Silk (fifth; 17:22.9), Torsten Brickley (10th; 17:51.4), Nolan Bushnell (12th; 18:06) and Tyler Young (13th; 18:15) also contributed to the title. For Apponequet, the girls finished second while the boys were third. Leading the way for the girls were Hannah Kuriscak (third; 20:40.3), Isabella Sergio (10th; 21:58.9) and Keltey Fournier (11th; 21:59.8) while the boys were led by Aydan Fournier (fourth; 17:21.5), Nathan Levesque (ninth; 17:49.4) and Lucas Quinn (17th; 18:31.6).
ROCHESTER, MA
The Bulletin

Vote now for The Bulletin Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-29

Please vote for The Bulletin Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-29. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday. You can cast your vote below. We will announce the winner on Friday. The Wildcats senior qualified for the girls cross country State Open by finishing 25th at Saturday’s Class LL championship meet at Wickham Park in Manchester. Her time was 21:06.
NORWICH, CT
Cape Cod Times

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Monomoy boys soccer wins behind five goal scorers

The Momomoy High boys soccer team defeated Falmouth Academy, 5-0, on Friday. Five different Sharks (12-2-3) found the net in the win over the Mariners (5-11-1). Seamus St. Pierre, Rahvarian Smith, Ryan Laramee, Paul McLardy and senior Sam Ramler all scored for Monomoy in the win. Ramler's goal was his first in his career in his last regular-season game.
HARWICH, MA

