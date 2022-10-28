Read full article on original website
Duxbury pulls away late against Whitman-Hanson in battle of playoff-bound teams
WHITMAN – As playoff tune-ups go, this one hit all the right notes. For both sides. The Duxbury High football team pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 42-22 win over Patriot League rival Whitman-Hanson in a matchup of teams headed to their respective MIAA state tournaments next week. Both the Green Dragons and the Panthers left the field feeling good about their chances. ...
Breaking down the brackets: MIAA releases high school girls volleyball field
The Massachusetts high school volleyball playoffs are here. There are eight teams on Cape Cod that made the cut. Dennis-Yarmouth and Bourne will play the waiting game, as they host the winners of preliminary-round games. ...
Needham Rockets Defeat Framingham 24-14
FRAMINGHAM – Needham Rockets defeated the Framingham Flyers at home last night 24-14. The Rockets were up 17-0 at halftime. Framingham is now 1-7 this season.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Saturday, Oct. 29
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday's high school action on the SouthCoast. The Old Rochester boys and girls teams swept the conference championship meet. Hanna Walley finished first overall (19:47.0) followed by Maddie Conner (second; 20:39.8), Alexia Gonsalves (fourth; 20:44), Aubrey Heis (fifth; 21:02) and Corinne Robert (ninth; 21:42.2). The boys were led by Murray Copps, who took first overall in 15:59.9. Aidan Silk (fifth; 17:22.9), Torsten Brickley (10th; 17:51.4), Nolan Bushnell (12th; 18:06) and Tyler Young (13th; 18:15) also contributed to the title. For Apponequet, the girls finished second while the boys were third. Leading the way for the girls were Hannah Kuriscak (third; 20:40.3), Isabella Sergio (10th; 21:58.9) and Keltey Fournier (11th; 21:59.8) while the boys were led by Aydan Fournier (fourth; 17:21.5), Nathan Levesque (ninth; 17:49.4) and Lucas Quinn (17th; 18:31.6).
Amherst girls, Longmeadow boys cross country win Western Mass. D-I championships
WESTFIELD – In both boys and girls cross country, two teams stuck out in Division-I action: Amherst and Longmeadow. The Hurricanes took home the Western Mass. championship in the girls race, and the Lancers took home first for the boys.
Live Coverage: Sunday’s Western Mass. girls volleyball, cross country championships
Four girls volleyball teams and a slate of cross country runners will take home Western Massachusetts titles Sunday in the first of four days of sectional championships in the region. A pair of volleyball doubleheaders will take place at West Springfield High School and Chicopee Comp, with games slated for...
John Manuel Morales leads No. 5 Mount Greylock boys soccer over No. 1 Springfield International in WMass Class C semi
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. John Manuel Morales registered a pair of points Sunday as he led the No. 5 Mount Greylock boys soccer team over No. 1 Springfield International and into the Western Massachusetts Class C championship.
Vote now for The Bulletin Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-29
Please vote for The Bulletin Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-29. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday. You can cast your vote below. We will announce the winner on Friday. The Wildcats senior qualified for the girls cross country State Open by finishing 25th at Saturday’s Class LL championship meet at Wickham Park in Manchester. Her time was 21:06.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Monomoy boys soccer wins behind five goal scorers
The Momomoy High boys soccer team defeated Falmouth Academy, 5-0, on Friday. Five different Sharks (12-2-3) found the net in the win over the Mariners (5-11-1). Seamus St. Pierre, Rahvarian Smith, Ryan Laramee, Paul McLardy and senior Sam Ramler all scored for Monomoy in the win. Ramler's goal was his first in his career in his last regular-season game.
