Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
Montana woman accused of stealing truck pleads guilty
A woman doing time in the Montana Women’s Prison on unrelated charges recently pleaded guilty to stealing a local man’s truck in 2019. Jessie Louise Burns, 34, struck a deal with Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris in which she agreed to plead to felony theft in exchange for dismissal of a felony burglary charge. On Oct. 17, Burns, appearing on video from the prison in Billings, entered her plea while defense attorney Scott B. Johnson appeared on her behalf in Lincoln County District Court. The plea agreement calls for a 3-year sentence to a state Department of Corrections facility. No time would be...
Teresa M. McDonald
Teresa M. McDonald, 79, of Libby, Montana, passed away Oct. 17, 2022, at her home in Libby. She was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Delta, Colorado, to August and Agnes Welch. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana.
Humane Society of Northwest Montana receiving matching funds for adoptions
It’s the final days to adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Northwest Montana in Kalispell with matching funds going directly back to the animal shelter.
Backing Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court
I would like to recommend Justice Ingrid Gustafson for re-election to the Montana Supreme Court. She has stood up for those of us who have been affected by the asbestos contamination in Libby. I feel she represents everyday Montanans and she is endorsed by former Montana Governor Marc Racicot. Absentee ballots are out, so let’s keep Justice Gustafson on the court. Thanks, Marki Chandler, Libby
Gary W. Zajanc
Gary W. Zajanc, 80, passed away Oct. 21, 2022, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Libby, Montana, to Walt and Dorothy Zajanc. Gary married Billie R. Zajanc on Jan. 7, 1961. They built a wonderful life together in Libby where their three girls were born and raised. Gary was an avid hunter but cat hunting was his favorite. He had a love for the outdoors where he would fish and camp. Gary made a living as a concrete finisher and was a wonderful father. He shared his passions with all of his children which was passed on to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie R. Zajanc; his parents, Walt and Dorothy Zajanc; and niece, Gayle Lamey. His survivors include daughters Charli Zajanc, Jo Zajanc and Hinki Wilson; grandchildren GJ (Amanda) Zajanc; Cricket (Cain) Eaton and Samantha Wilson; great-grandchildren Alexis and Gatlin Zajanc and Gracie Kruse; sister Carolyn Peck; nephews Gary Lamey, Greg Lamey and John Reeves; and niece Scooter Reeves. A private family interment service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Montana Officials Charge Woman Who Shot and Skinned Husky With Animal Cruelty
A local sheriff’s department has identified and charged the woman who posted photos of herself with a husky she boasted about killing and skinning — claiming that the dog was a wolf. On Sept. 26, a Montana woman lit up the internet — for all the wrong reasons...
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
Troy students see how Lincoln County ballots are counted
The Lincoln County Election Department’s annual test of its ballot counter provided several Troy High School students a look at part of the process that features one of our country’s most important rights. The test, which was held on Friday, Oct. 14 in the Election Center at the county Annex Building on Mineral Avenue in Libby, included 15 test ballots from each of the 14 precincts in the county. Ballots in the test deck were all marked “TEST” in red ink. Choices were made and the ballots were hand counted so when they were run through the machine, the results could...
Flathead dispensary raises concerns about medicinal marijuana tax vote
Residents will vote on 3% marijuana sales tax options for both recreational and medicinal purposes during the general election.
Unwanted prescription drugs can be taken to county Sheriff's Office
Folks wishing to drop off unwanted prescription drugs can do so Saturday at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take Back Day, which is meant to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. According to the Montana Department of Justice, the initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental...
Robert Wesley Porter, Sr.
It is with deep sadness the children of Commander Robert Wesley Porter, a retired Naval aviator, announce the death of our hero, who slipped the surly bonds of earth on Sept. 24, 2022, of natural causes. He died at his home in Libby, Montana, in view of the Cabinet Mountains and Kootenai River he loved, with family by his side. Our dad was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on March 20, 1934, and began flying at the age of 14, crop dusting nearby fields. He knew he wanted to make flying a career and to serve his country, joining the...
Thursday Night Pursuits continues inspirational, exciting stories
Tradition is a considerable part of hunting, but there are few more special than Libby Christian Church’s Thursday Night Pursuits. For nearly two decades the church has hosted its beloved sharing of faith and hunting and fishing stories with the community. For five Thursdays, community members are welcome to partake in the event, which ends on Nov. 17. The first, which was last week on Oct. 20, was attended by hundreds of locals. They saw a video by church parishioners Jim Regh and Bill Armstrong that featured elk of all shapes and sizes, bugling, sparring, resting and playing around an elk wallow. Then...
Libby resident supports Gustafson for state Supreme Court
In November, it is critical that we re-elect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court and reject James Brown. Never having served as a judge, Brown lacks the experience necessary to serve on the Montana Supreme Court Justice Gustafson, on the other hand, brings years of experience to the Court, having served 14 years as a District Court Judge in Yellowstone County and as Montana Supreme Court Justice for five years. Justice Gustafson has proven time and again that she will follow the rule of law and make unbiased, prompt decisions. Importantly, Justice Gustafson possesses a fundamental understanding of Montanans beyond simply the ability to apply law. Justice Gustafson grew up in Montana and has represented regular people in private practice including ranchers, farmers, teachers, firefighters and more. Justice Gustafson understands that the cases before the Court are of great significance to the daily lives of Montana, including those from Libby. That is why this November, I will be voting for Justice Ingrid Gustafson and I urge others to do so as well. Thank you, Kelly L. O'Brien, Libby
Libby man accused of burglarizing family member's home
A Libby man is accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home earlier this year. Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary and theft on Monday, Oct. 17, in Lincoln County District Court. If convicted of burglary, Burke faces a maximum term of 20 years in the Montana State Prison. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in prison. According to the charging document filed by county Attorney Marcia Boris, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kirk Kraft wrote in his report that he received a call on July 1 about a theft at a Collins Avenue residence. The alleged victim,...
Libby city officials talk growth
Growth and its effects were part of a recent Libby City Council meeting. During the Oct. 3 meeting, council approved an extension for the first phase of a 20-lot residential development. Plans for the Creek View Estates subdivision include two cul de sacs, both supporting mostly single-family-home sized lots. The proposal had already been approved by the council, but after it changed ownership the timeline for the first phase had expired. Phase two will have to be approved by the council at a later date. The new owners of the subdivision are Levi and Riki Thompson. The city attached several conditions to...
County chooses architect for Troy Library project
Lincoln County officials and county Library staff have chosen Mosiac Architecture of Helena, Montana, to complete the preliminary architect report and feasibility study for the Troy Library and Opportunity Center (TLOC) Project. The TLOC project focuses on transforming the Troy Branch of Lincoln County Library into an expanded library and community center space, utilizing vacant space from the former Troy Volunteer Ambulance building and by pooling resources and programs from multiple community partner agencies. Project partner agencies include Zero to Five Lincoln County, Spring Up Troy, Lincoln County Unite for Youth, Western Montana Mental Health Center, Libby Job Service, Lincoln...
Troy woman accused of attempted theft
A Troy woman facing several charges was arraigned in Lincoln County District Court on Monday. Elizabeth Kathline Williams, 29, pleaded not guilty to amended charges of felony attempted theft as well as several misdemeanors, including forgery, criminal trespass to vehicles, theft and violating a protection order. Williams had appeared in court in September in front of District Court Judge Matt Cuffe, but he was replaced by retired Missoula County Judge Karen Townsend after a request by Williams’ attorney, public defender Keenan Gallagher. Williams sought to have her bail reduced at the September hearing but county prosecutors were not in favor of the request....
Sign in window irks Libby resident
It is WRONG to use our children as pawns in politics! Everyone wants our children protected and nurtured. We all want the best for our children by promoting the best childcare (both physical and mental), the best funded public education for all, best safety for children at school, home and throughout our community. It takes a village to raise a child and that includes everyone (red and blue and independent). For the sake of our children, please take down that sign that seeks to divide us about the one thing we can all agree on: we all want the best for all our children. Thank you. Jane Maahs, Libby
Libby man pleads not guilty to drug offenses
A Libby man pleaded not guilty on Oct. 3 to charges he possessed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Eric Ernest Bohn, 49, is facing two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Bohn entered his pleas while appearing on video from the Lincoln County Detention Center. According to charging documents filed by County Attorney Marcia Boris, Bohn is accused of the offenses on two separate occasions between late May and late September. Libby Police Officer Ian Smith wrote in a report that he was called at 12:58 p.m. on May 26 to Rosauers...
