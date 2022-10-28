ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCA Shuts Out North Vermilion to Set Up District Title Showdown With STM

The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights were not looking past the North Vermilion Patriots as they dominated the game from start to end on Friday night. After the Patriots’ first drive stalled, the Knights offense moved through the Patriots defense like a knife through hot butter, pushing the tempo in a scheme that was completely different than the ball control pace of North Vermilion’s Wing-T offense. Dudley Jackson III capped off the drive with a 17-yard scamper to put LCA on top 7-0.
MAURICE, LA
Lafayette, LA
