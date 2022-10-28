Read full article on original website
Friday high school football scores: How did your teams fare?
Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 38, Northpoint Christian 6. Riverdale Academy, La. 18, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Shreveport area high school football games for Week 10
Here's a look at the football games in the Shreveport and Bossier City area for Week 10 of the Louisiana high school football season. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Thursday. Bossier (0-9, 0-6) at Huntington (5-4, 4-2), Indy. Logansport (6-3, 2-1) at Montgomery (0-9, 0-3) Friday.
Bogalusa High might be allowed to host playoff game, as officials appeal LHSAA’s relocation order for home finale
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa school officials said Friday (Oct. 28) that an order to relocate their high school team’s final regular-season football game is unfair and could cost support groups and the district thousands of dollars in lost revenue. The officials are appealing Thursday’s decision by the Louisiana...
LCA Shuts Out North Vermilion to Set Up District Title Showdown With STM
The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights were not looking past the North Vermilion Patriots as they dominated the game from start to end on Friday night. After the Patriots’ first drive stalled, the Knights offense moved through the Patriots defense like a knife through hot butter, pushing the tempo in a scheme that was completely different than the ball control pace of North Vermilion’s Wing-T offense. Dudley Jackson III capped off the drive with a 17-yard scamper to put LCA on top 7-0.
LSU Baseball: Fall Ball Scrimmage Updates
Friday’s scrimmage moved to 3 p.m. CT, Saturday and Sunday scrimmages open to general public.
