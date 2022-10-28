USDCHF has formed higher lows connected by a rising trend line that’s been holding since mid-August. Another pullback to this support area appears to be taking place. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The pair is already testing the 38.2% Fib at the .9900 major psychological mark, and a larger correction could take it down to the 50% level closer to .9800. The 61.8% Fib is in line with the trend line around the .9740 mark.

5 DAYS AGO