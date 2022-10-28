ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY Falls Off 32-Year Highs to Trim Weekly Gains

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 32-year highs of about 151.860 to trade at about 147.649. The currency pair has now plummeted to trade below the 100-hour moving average line, following the pullback. The pair seems to be about to form an ascending channel in...
USD/CHF Bearish Pullback to .9950?

USDCHF recently fell through support at the .9950 minor psychological mark and dipped to the .9850 zone before pulling up. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows potential pullback levels before the selloff resumes. The 50% Fib lines up with the broken support around the .9950 minor psychological mark while the 61.8%...
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bouncing off the key support at 0.6245. The currency pair has now advanced to trade closer to the 0.6400 key level. The currency pair also appears to have completed an upward crossover of the 100-hour moving...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 26, 2022

USDX (USD Index) The bearish correction of the U.S dollar index brought the index down to reach the 110.00 support level. The bearish target has been reached and traders will wait for a bullish reaction. If the index could bounce and print major bullish reactions then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a close below 110.00 will confirm a deeper bearish correction.
USD/CHF Bullish Trend Pullback Levels

USDCHF has formed higher lows connected by a rising trend line that’s been holding since mid-August. Another pullback to this support area appears to be taking place. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The pair is already testing the 38.2% Fib at the .9900 major psychological mark, and a larger correction could take it down to the 50% level closer to .9800. The 61.8% Fib is in line with the trend line around the .9740 mark.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations

The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
EUR/USD Trades Near 0.9900 After Losing More Ground

At the start of the week, sellers were in charge, and the EUR/USD currency pair fell back to the 0.9900 area. Last week’s high for EUR/USD was above 1.0100. On Monday, as the dollar continues to recover, the pair trades near 0.9900. Investors still like the dollar because they...
GBP/USD Pulls Back to 1.1598 After US Durable Goods Data

The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back from the current six-week highs of about 1.1645 to trade at about 1.1598. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair seems to have rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
boundingintocrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction, Why BTC Could Rise Again

Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $20,000 and might start a fresh increase. Bitcoin is holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
EUR/USD Pulls Back off 6-Week Highs to Trade at About 1.0063

The EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the current six-week highs of about 1.0095 to trade at about 1.0063. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
Despite DXY Volatility, USD/JPY Has Recovered To 149.00.

The USD/JPY pair recovered all of its losses and is currently hovering around 149.00 in Tokyo. The US dollar index (DXY) reached 145.48 because of its volatility. The DXY moved between 111.46 and 112.26. S&P500 futures went up after a good day on Friday. The rate on a 10-Year US...
How High Can USDJPY Go?

USDJPY tumbled sharply lower to start the week likely due to another round of currency intervention by Japanese authorities. However, the impact was short-lived as the pair is back to trading around 149.00. Price found support at the rising trend line that’s been holding since August, and it looks like...
