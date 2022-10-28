Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks may be set up for 'amazingly strong' results as Fed uncertainty eases and investor sentiment improves, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Market sentiment and uncertainty over Fed policy is set to improve next year, which could give a boost to stocks, Jim Paulsen said. Uncertainty is higher than 82% of the time since 1987, and market bullishness is nearing a record low. When those indicators improve in tandem, stocks see "amazingly...
USD/JPY Falls Off 32-Year Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current 32-year highs of about 151.860 to trade at about 147.649. The currency pair has now plummeted to trade below the 100-hour moving average line, following the pullback. The pair seems to be about to form an ascending channel in...
NZD/USD Struggles to Extend Five-Week High to Cross 50-DMA Keeps Sellers Hopeful.
NZD/USD stays above 0.5800 and hits 0.5830 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair can’t explain why yesterday’s Doji candlestick and 50-DMA were both bearish. When the RSI (14) goes up but isn’t overbought, it’s hard to sell. Short-term NZD/USD bears should face a rising trend...
USD/CHF Bearish Pullback to .9950?
USDCHF recently fell through support at the .9950 minor psychological mark and dipped to the .9850 zone before pulling up. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows potential pullback levels before the selloff resumes. The 50% Fib lines up with the broken support around the .9950 minor psychological mark while the 61.8%...
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bouncing off the key support at 0.6245. The currency pair has now advanced to trade closer to the 0.6400 key level. The currency pair also appears to have completed an upward crossover of the 100-hour moving...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Investors are slashing down the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike in December and beyond as the Fed hints at smaller increases
Investors on Friday pulled down expectations the Federal Reserve will issue another rate hike of 75 basis points in December and beyond. The probability of another jumbo-sized rate hike at the end of the year fell to 45% from 75% on Thursday. The moves were sparked after a report from...
Stocks could rally 25%, and GOP gains in midterm elections could spur lower inflation, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rally as much as 25% as the Federal Reserve has already tightened financial conditions, Fundstrat said. That supports the case for a softening in Fed rate hikes, potentially boosting stocks more than the rally in July, according to a note. Meanwhile, GOP wins in the midterm election may...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 26, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bearish correction of the U.S dollar index brought the index down to reach the 110.00 support level. The bearish target has been reached and traders will wait for a bullish reaction. If the index could bounce and print major bullish reactions then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a close below 110.00 will confirm a deeper bearish correction.
USD/CHF Bullish Trend Pullback Levels
USDCHF has formed higher lows connected by a rising trend line that’s been holding since mid-August. Another pullback to this support area appears to be taking place. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The pair is already testing the 38.2% Fib at the .9900 major psychological mark, and a larger correction could take it down to the 50% level closer to .9800. The 61.8% Fib is in line with the trend line around the .9740 mark.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations
The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
EUR/USD Trades Near 0.9900 After Losing More Ground
At the start of the week, sellers were in charge, and the EUR/USD currency pair fell back to the 0.9900 area. Last week’s high for EUR/USD was above 1.0100. On Monday, as the dollar continues to recover, the pair trades near 0.9900. Investors still like the dollar because they...
Rising Demand for US Bonds Causes a Steep Decline in USD/JPY
After the US Dollar Index (DXY) showed terrible signs, the USD/JPY pair fell to 146.00 in Asia. Since Wednesday, when it hit a low of 146.22, the asset has gone down for two days. The major is getting close to Monday’s low, which was 145.77. Dollar bulls are selling...
GBP/USD Pulls Back to 1.1598 After US Durable Goods Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back from the current six-week highs of about 1.1645 to trade at about 1.1598. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair seems to have rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction, Why BTC Could Rise Again
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $20,000 and might start a fresh increase. Bitcoin is holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
EUR/USD Pulls Back off 6-Week Highs to Trade at About 1.0063
The EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the current six-week highs of about 1.0095 to trade at about 1.0063. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
Despite DXY Volatility, USD/JPY Has Recovered To 149.00.
The USD/JPY pair recovered all of its losses and is currently hovering around 149.00 in Tokyo. The US dollar index (DXY) reached 145.48 because of its volatility. The DXY moved between 111.46 and 112.26. S&P500 futures went up after a good day on Friday. The rate on a 10-Year US...
How High Can USDJPY Go?
USDJPY tumbled sharply lower to start the week likely due to another round of currency intervention by Japanese authorities. However, the impact was short-lived as the pair is back to trading around 149.00. Price found support at the rising trend line that’s been holding since August, and it looks like...
FXDailyReport.com
699
Followers
7K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0