money.com

Here's How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
CNBC

Weak dollar, big U.S. crude exports buoy oil markets

Oil prices surged nearly 3% on Wednesday, bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and as the nation's refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year. The dollar's weakness added support, as the greenback's strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting oil market gains. Brent crude futures...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Bearish Break Pullback Levels

USDCHF recently fell through support around the .9950 minor psychological mark and has found support at .9850. A pullback to the area of interest could take place before the selloff gains traction. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool on the breakout move shows that the 50% level lines up with the...
FXDailyReport.com

Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 25, 2022

Gold prices printed a major bullish close last week and there was a bullish continuation yesterday. However, the upward movement lost bullish pressure and closed the day on the bearish side. At the current time, the price is under bearish pressure but maintains the movement near yesterday’s low. Gold prices might trade sideway near the current level while waiting for further development.
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Rise as Record U.S. Crude Exports Signal a Hopeful Sign for Demand

Energy stocks are set to continue their recent strong performance, with the benchmark energy index set to open higher by more than 1%. Further gains in energy prices, with oil up around 1%, and S&P 500 futures set to gain about 0.2% (as of 9:00 AM ET) as better than expected earnings outside of mega cap technology and third quarter U.S. GDP having risen by a better than expected 2.6% are underpinning risk sentiment. Energy earnings continue to ramp up.
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Bullish Correction to .9900?

EURUSD rallied back above parity but hit a ceiling around the 1.0100 major psychological mark. A pullback to nearby support levels might be needed to gather more bullish energy. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting. The 38.2% is close by at the .9950 minor psychological...
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates on Oct. 28, 2022: Rates Drop

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decline over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also dropped. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow it. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

