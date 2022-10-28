Read full article on original website
Related
money.com
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
WTI Crude Oil Bounces Off Support Level to Trade Above 100-Hour MA
The WTI crude oil price on Friday bounced off the key support at $81.20 to trade above $85 following the latest round of data. The light crude oil price also appears to be trading within an ascending consolidative triangle formation. The price of oil has now advanced to trade above...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 26, 2022
Natural gas looks ready to resume its slide, as price is hitting the resistance at the descending trend line on its hourly time frame. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential downside targets. The 38.2% level is at $4.886, then the 50% level is at $4.638 near the swing...
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
How a Diesel Shortage Could Cripple the U.S. Economy
"We're going to see [prices] move considerably higher," an expert told Newsweek. "And those prices could be anywhere broadly between $5 and $7 [a gallon]."
Fed expected to aggressively hike rates to 5%, triggering global recession: survey
Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their hawkish stance at next week's policy-setting meeting where they are likely to approve another super-sized interest rate hike, paving the way for borrowing costs to climb above 5% by March 2023, according to a survey of Bloomberg economists. The survey found that...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Threat of diesel shortage looms as reserves dwindle
White House officials say they are watching diesel inventories closely following a report that reserves have been depleted to a low not seen since 2008.
Stocks could rally 25%, and GOP gains in midterm elections could spur lower inflation, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rally as much as 25% as the Federal Reserve has already tightened financial conditions, Fundstrat said. That supports the case for a softening in Fed rate hikes, potentially boosting stocks more than the rally in July, according to a note. Meanwhile, GOP wins in the midterm election may...
Government worried about the supply of heating oil
While the cost of home heating oil has been a concern that has only intensified since last summer, now the government is worried about the supply.
CNBC
Weak dollar, big U.S. crude exports buoy oil markets
Oil prices surged nearly 3% on Wednesday, bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and as the nation's refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year. The dollar's weakness added support, as the greenback's strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting oil market gains. Brent crude futures...
USD/CHF Bearish Break Pullback Levels
USDCHF recently fell through support around the .9950 minor psychological mark and has found support at .9850. A pullback to the area of interest could take place before the selloff gains traction. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool on the breakout move shows that the 50% level lines up with the...
USD/CAD Maintains Resistive Around 1.3600 After Weak Oil Statistics
Geopolitical tensions drove up the price of oil, Canada’s primary export, during Monday’s early Asian session. The weak dollar before Wednesday’s Fed meeting and Friday’s US and Canadian jobs data adds to the pessimistic trend. Recent dangers from Russia and Ukraine helped WTI crude oil climbed...
When Will This “Suckers Rally” End?
Indeed this nearly 9% rally for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the recent bottom has been impressive. Then again so was the 18% rally back during the summer that fizzled...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 25, 2022
Gold prices printed a major bullish close last week and there was a bullish continuation yesterday. However, the upward movement lost bullish pressure and closed the day on the bearish side. At the current time, the price is under bearish pressure but maintains the movement near yesterday’s low. Gold prices might trade sideway near the current level while waiting for further development.
Stocks may be set up for 'amazingly strong' results as Fed uncertainty eases and investor sentiment improves, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Market sentiment and uncertainty over Fed policy is set to improve next year, which could give a boost to stocks, Jim Paulsen said. Uncertainty is higher than 82% of the time since 1987, and market bullishness is nearing a record low. When those indicators improve in tandem, stocks see "amazingly...
Dow surges more than 800 points on the back of record oil profits
Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and record profits from oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Rise as Record U.S. Crude Exports Signal a Hopeful Sign for Demand
Energy stocks are set to continue their recent strong performance, with the benchmark energy index set to open higher by more than 1%. Further gains in energy prices, with oil up around 1%, and S&P 500 futures set to gain about 0.2% (as of 9:00 AM ET) as better than expected earnings outside of mega cap technology and third quarter U.S. GDP having risen by a better than expected 2.6% are underpinning risk sentiment. Energy earnings continue to ramp up.
EUR/USD Bullish Correction to .9900?
EURUSD rallied back above parity but hit a ceiling around the 1.0100 major psychological mark. A pullback to nearby support levels might be needed to gather more bullish energy. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be waiting. The 38.2% is close by at the .9950 minor psychological...
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Oct. 28, 2022: Rates Drop
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decline over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also dropped. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow it. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
FXDailyReport.com
699
Followers
7K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 1