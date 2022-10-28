Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskananooks.com
Volleyball Falls to Anchorage in Four Sets
ANCHORAGE - The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team fell in four sets to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Saturday, Oct. 29. With the loss, the Nanooks fell to 15-11, 5-9 GNAC. In the first, the Nanooks used a .381 hit percentage to skate by Alaska Anchorage 25-18. The Nooks posted 11 kills and only three errors, while UAA posted nine kills and eight errors for a .043 hit percentage. In the second, the Seawolves used a .297 hit percentage to take set two, 25-15. The third set went to Alaska Anchorage, 25-20, behind a .125 hit percentage to the 'Nooks .059. In the fourth, the Sea Wolves pulled away to win the set and match, 25-15.
goseawolves.com
Floyd pilots #9 UAA past UAF for 23rd victory
ANCHORAGE – Senior setter Ellen Floyd delivered 35 assists and a career-high nine kills Saturday to help the 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team overcome a slow start for an 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Alaska Fairbanks at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (23-2, 13-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
alaskasportsreport.com
Around The Rinks: Sniper Darci Matson of Wasilla picks up where she left off last season (plus, college, junior and pro notes)
Darci Matson of Wasilla was a Division III Second-Team All-American forward as a mere freshman last season at Aurora University (Ill.), which she helped to the first NCAA tournament berth in program history. Saturday, in her season opener as a sophomore, she picked up where she left off. Matson scored...
alaskasportsreport.com
Hannah Hogenson and Hunter Strand deliver; (plus Tanner Edwards checks in, Pheonix Copley is stingy and Captain Cam)
After coming off a six-loss stretch against NCAA Division I women’s teams ranked inside the top five, goaltender Hannah Hogenson of Anchorage and her Bemidji State crew halted that slide Friday night. Hogenson, a junior, stopped 26 shots and was named first star in a 2-1 comeback win over...
Daniel Smith: There is an old-fashioned carpetbagger running for office in District 16 — Jennie Armstrong
In West Anchorage House District 16, voters have filed a lawsuit against the State of Alaska Division of Elections and Gail Fenumiai for allowing an unqualified candidate to run for State office. The claim is that Jennifer (Jennie) Armstrong does not possess the constitutionally required residency time and therefore, is not qualified.
alaskasnewssource.com
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs
Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. During the three-day gathering hosted by Wasilla High School, students practice parliamentary procedures by introducing, debating, amending, and voting on actual resolutions that evoke change within the school district. Updated: 6 hours ago. The new roundabouts are nearly twice...
alaskapublic.org
In this Alaska House race in East Anchorage, education funding issues hit close to home
The House race between Democrat Donna Mears and Republican Forrest Wolfe in East Anchorage is one of several close races that could impact the future of education funding in the state. But here, it’s also personal: a nearby elementary school is one of six that could close as the Anchorage School District faces drastic budget cuts.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
alaskasnewssource.com
Section of apartment complex on northeast side of Anchorage goes up in flames
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says it responded to a fire on the northeast side of the city shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday. AFD Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said via phone Sunday afternoon that 22 fire units responded to the fire in an apartment complex on the 6000-block of E. 12th Ave., between Norman St. and Edward St., off Debarr Rd.
Win Gruening: School boards must learn to adapt to changing demographics
Parents and teachers throughout Alaska are reminded frequently of the need to adapt to new ways of teaching and ever-changing curricula. Mostly, we’re told, it’s due to societal and cultural shifts in our country that must be addressed. I wonder if the school boards and administrators promoting these...
kdll.org
Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide
A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow, high winds and coldest temperatures of season all impacting Alaskans this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system rolled across the Gulf Coast late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing some of the first significant snow of the season to parts of Southcentral Alaska. Snow totals ranged from a dusting to about 10 inches across Southcentral. The highest snowfall totals were near...
alaskasnewssource.com
Zoo Boo at the Alaska Zoo
The Mat-Su Emergency Preparedness Expo was open to residents as an emergency response resource. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM AKDT. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee.
Delta Discovery
AFN 2022 President’s Awards Honorees
Every year, AFN honors those who have made outstanding contributions to their families and the Native community. Awarded the Roger Lang Youth Leadership award is Golga Oscar of Kasigluk. Congratulations! The 2022 Annual AFN Convention took place in-person for the first time in two years on October 20, 21, and 22, at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
kinyradio.com
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
alaskabeacon.com
New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election
Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than five months of detours, the Alaska Department of Transportation says Dowling Road is getting set to reopen — possibly as early as Saturday evening. Project Engineer with the department Chong Kim said the federally-funded project, which includes a new bridge on the...
The Northern Light
From canned chili to austere design: how Laile Fairbairn redefined eating in Anchorage
At the Hotel Captain Cook’s quintessential in-house coffee joint, The Cubby, I sat down with restaurateur Laile Fairbairn — owner of the organization that manages Snow City Cafe, South, Spenard Roadhouse, and Crush Bistro. She built Anchorage’s more urbane breakfast scene from the ground up over 25 years. Fairbairn has been through unimaginable changes in her career. And it all started, as anything does, with family.
airlinegeeks.com
Northern Pacific Airways Completes Demonstration Tour, Unveils Hub
Northern Pacific Airways — an upcoming Anchorage, Alaska-based transpacific airline — is picking up speed in preparation for launching flight operations. Sporting a distinctive livery design, the first of the fleet’s newly refurbished 757-200s took off from Ontario, Calif. on Oct. 18. The plane conducted a 4-city, multi-state demonstration tour from California to Hawaii, Northern Marianas Islands and finally to its new home in Anchorage, Alaska. The aircraft finished its tour on October 25 back in Ontario, Calif.
Comments / 0