ANCHORAGE - The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team fell in four sets to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Saturday, Oct. 29. With the loss, the Nanooks fell to 15-11, 5-9 GNAC. In the first, the Nanooks used a .381 hit percentage to skate by Alaska Anchorage 25-18. The Nooks posted 11 kills and only three errors, while UAA posted nine kills and eight errors for a .043 hit percentage. In the second, the Seawolves used a .297 hit percentage to take set two, 25-15. The third set went to Alaska Anchorage, 25-20, behind a .125 hit percentage to the 'Nooks .059. In the fourth, the Sea Wolves pulled away to win the set and match, 25-15.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO