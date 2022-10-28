ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Volleyball Falls to Anchorage in Four Sets

ANCHORAGE - The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team fell in four sets to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Saturday, Oct. 29. With the loss, the Nanooks fell to 15-11, 5-9 GNAC. In the first, the Nanooks used a .381 hit percentage to skate by Alaska Anchorage 25-18. The Nooks posted 11 kills and only three errors, while UAA posted nine kills and eight errors for a .043 hit percentage. In the second, the Seawolves used a .297 hit percentage to take set two, 25-15. The third set went to Alaska Anchorage, 25-20, behind a .125 hit percentage to the 'Nooks .059. In the fourth, the Sea Wolves pulled away to win the set and match, 25-15.
Floyd pilots #9 UAA past UAF for 23rd victory

ANCHORAGE – Senior setter Ellen Floyd delivered 35 assists and a career-high nine kills Saturday to help the 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team overcome a slow start for an 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Alaska Fairbanks at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (23-2, 13-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs

Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. During the three-day gathering hosted by Wasilla High School, students practice parliamentary procedures by introducing, debating, amending, and voting on actual resolutions that evoke change within the school district.
Section of apartment complex on northeast side of Anchorage goes up in flames

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says it responded to a fire on the northeast side of the city shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday. AFD Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said via phone Sunday afternoon that 22 fire units responded to the fire in an apartment complex on the 6000-block of E. 12th Ave., between Norman St. and Edward St., off Debarr Rd.
Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide

A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
Zoo Boo at the Alaska Zoo

The Mat-Su Emergency Preparedness Expo was open to residents as an emergency response resource. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September.
AFN 2022 President’s Awards Honorees

Every year, AFN honors those who have made outstanding contributions to their families and the Native community. Awarded the Roger Lang Youth Leadership award is Golga Oscar of Kasigluk. Congratulations! The 2022 Annual AFN Convention took place in-person for the first time in two years on October 20, 21, and 22, at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. "Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election

Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than five months of detours, the Alaska Department of Transportation says Dowling Road is getting set to reopen — possibly as early as Saturday evening. Project Engineer with the department Chong Kim said the federally-funded project, which includes a new bridge on the...
From canned chili to austere design: how Laile Fairbairn redefined eating in Anchorage

At the Hotel Captain Cook’s quintessential in-house coffee joint, The Cubby, I sat down with restaurateur Laile Fairbairn — owner of the organization that manages Snow City Cafe, South, Spenard Roadhouse, and Crush Bistro. She built Anchorage’s more urbane breakfast scene from the ground up over 25 years. Fairbairn has been through unimaginable changes in her career. And it all started, as anything does, with family.
Northern Pacific Airways Completes Demonstration Tour, Unveils Hub

Northern Pacific Airways — an upcoming Anchorage, Alaska-based transpacific airline — is picking up speed in preparation for launching flight operations. Sporting a distinctive livery design, the first of the fleet’s newly refurbished 757-200s took off from Ontario, Calif. on Oct. 18. The plane conducted a 4-city, multi-state demonstration tour from California to Hawaii, Northern Marianas Islands and finally to its new home in Anchorage, Alaska. The aircraft finished its tour on October 25 back in Ontario, Calif.
ANCHORAGE, AK

