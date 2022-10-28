ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

NHL

Hyman scores twice, Oilers rally in third to defeat Flames

CALGARY -- Zach Hyman scored two goals, and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to help the Edmonton Oilers rally for a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Stuart Skinner made 40 saves for the Oilers (6-3-0), who have won four in a...
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

MTL@STL: Game recap

ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Vilardi, Kings send Maple Leafs to third straight loss

LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored for the third straight game to help the Los Angeles Kings win 4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi has four points (three goals, one assists) in his past three games. He leads the Kings in points (11) and goals (seven).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

MTL@STL: What you need to know

ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE

In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Panarin, Rangers hand Coyotes another home loss

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Sunday. Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere scored for New York (5-3-2), which was coming off a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. "We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Finland's proud hockey history on display during Blue Jackets' visit

When you think of hockey, you think of Canada. It's the national sport of our northern neighbors, and any mention of hockey in the United States conjures thoughts of kids skating on outdoor ponds in places like Kitchener and Moose Jaw, not to mention sold-out arenas of fans rooting on the maple leaf sweater.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Checking in with RJ

Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Devils Shutout Defending Champs | GAME STORY

A Jack Hughes power play goal in the third was the lone goal of the game between the Avs and Devils. Jack Hughes' first power play goal of the season could not have come at a more timely moment. At 2:59 of the third period, Hughes rifled a shot past...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NASHVILLE, TN
Syracuse.com

Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Alex Barre-Boulet scored back-to-back goals to help the Syracuse Crunch rally back and force overtime, but they eventually fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now sit at 1-2-1-2 on the season and 0-1-1-0 in the six-game season...
SYRACUSE, NY
NHL

How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips

When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) look to continue their winning ways against the Anaheim Ducks (1-5-1) on Friday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. Saturday's game is the first meeting of the season between the Golden Knights and Ducks....
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Hughes cleared to play for Canucks against Devils

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes has been cleared to return for the Vancouver Canucks when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The defenseman, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, practiced on his usual pair with Luke Schenn on Sunday and said he's looking forward to playing against his brother, Devils center Jack Hughes.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Golden Knights shut out Ducks, hand them seventh straight loss

Logan Thompson was perfect in net tonight, William Karlsson collected 2 points, helping the Golden Knights earn a 4-0 win over the Ducks. "That's a team win," Thompson said. "As a forward group and our D-core has been perfect all year. … They're making our (the goalies') jobs easy. We're seeing a lot of pucks. The stuff we don't see, they're getting in the way and blocking them."
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Horvat, Canucks defeat Penguins to win second in row

VANCOUVER -- Bo Horvat scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 at Rogers Arena on Friday. Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, Ilya Mikheyev had two assists, and Spencer Martin made 34 saves for the Canucks (2-5-2), who defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday for their first win of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Final Buzzer: Parents Night

New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL

Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas

The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
ANAHEIM, CA

