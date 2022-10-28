Read full article on original website
Judge grants restraining order for child forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NHL
Hyman scores twice, Oilers rally in third to defeat Flames
CALGARY -- Zach Hyman scored two goals, and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to help the Edmonton Oilers rally for a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Stuart Skinner made 40 saves for the Oilers (6-3-0), who have won four in a...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Vilardi, Kings send Maple Leafs to third straight loss
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored for the third straight game to help the Los Angeles Kings win 4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi has four points (three goals, one assists) in his past three games. He leads the Kings in points (11) and goals (seven).
NHL
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
Panarin, Rangers hand Coyotes another home loss
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Sunday. Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere scored for New York (5-3-2), which was coming off a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. "We...
NHL
Finland's proud hockey history on display during Blue Jackets' visit
When you think of hockey, you think of Canada. It's the national sport of our northern neighbors, and any mention of hockey in the United States conjures thoughts of kids skating on outdoor ponds in places like Kitchener and Moose Jaw, not to mention sold-out arenas of fans rooting on the maple leaf sweater.
NHL
Checking in with RJ
Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
NHL
Devils Shutout Defending Champs | GAME STORY
A Jack Hughes power play goal in the third was the lone goal of the game between the Avs and Devils. Jack Hughes' first power play goal of the season could not have come at a more timely moment. At 2:59 of the third period, Hughes rifled a shot past...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in overtime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Alex Barre-Boulet scored back-to-back goals to help the Syracuse Crunch rally back and force overtime, but they eventually fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now sit at 1-2-1-2 on the season and 0-1-1-0 in the six-game season...
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0) look to continue their winning ways against the Anaheim Ducks (1-5-1) on Friday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. Saturday's game is the first meeting of the season between the Golden Knights and Ducks....
NHL
Hughes cleared to play for Canucks against Devils
VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes has been cleared to return for the Vancouver Canucks when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The defenseman, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, practiced on his usual pair with Luke Schenn on Sunday and said he's looking forward to playing against his brother, Devils center Jack Hughes.
NHL
Golden Knights shut out Ducks, hand them seventh straight loss
Logan Thompson was perfect in net tonight, William Karlsson collected 2 points, helping the Golden Knights earn a 4-0 win over the Ducks. "That's a team win," Thompson said. "As a forward group and our D-core has been perfect all year. … They're making our (the goalies') jobs easy. We're seeing a lot of pucks. The stuff we don't see, they're getting in the way and blocking them."
NHL
Horvat, Canucks defeat Penguins to win second in row
VANCOUVER -- Bo Horvat scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 at Rogers Arena on Friday. Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, Ilya Mikheyev had two assists, and Spencer Martin made 34 saves for the Canucks (2-5-2), who defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday for their first win of the season.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL
Dvorak has hat trick in third period for Canadiens in win against Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Christian Dvorak scored his first NHL hat trick for the Montreal Canadiens in a 7-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "It's nice," Dvorak said. "I've been close a couple times. It's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess. It was a good team win for us."
NHL
Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas
The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
