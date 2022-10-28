ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WBIR

Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Terry Mansfield

Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways

Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.
TENNESSEE STATE
US105

Willie Nelson’s Historic Rural Retreat for Sale for $2.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history. Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpln.org

Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living

Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Hayley Williams of Paramore Opens Salon in Nashville

Lead singer of Franklin-based Paramore, Hayley Williams, has opened a hair salon in Nashville called Fruits. Sharing the news earlier this month on social media, Willams stated,”@fruitshairlab coming soon to Nashville !!!! This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We’re almost there! So much to say… more details later.”
NASHVILLE, TN
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’

A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
US105

Vince Gill, Ray Stevens Lead 2022 Musicians Hall of Fame Inductees

Vince Gill, Ray Stevens and Marty Stuart are among the country artists and behind-the-scenes movers and shakers who will be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2022. The Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville revealed its 2022 inductees on Friday (Oct. 28). Gill and Stevens will be inducted as solo artists along with "American Pie" hitmaker Don McLean, while Stuart is set for induction alongside his Fabulous Superlatives, who include Chris Scruggs, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan and Mick Conley.
NASHVILLE, TN
US105

Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
