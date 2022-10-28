Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The second half of the weekend will feature a clearing trend beginning to take place, especially along and south of I-10. The low pressure system that passed through Friday night will continue to move to the east, and allow some sunshine to return to the area. Some clouds may stick around though for northern portions of the area such as Vernon Parish and northern sections of Beauregard and Allen parishes. The result Sunday will be temperatures in the low 70′s along and south of I-10, and upper 60′s for areas to the north that may deal with a few more clouds. Winds will be calmer than they were on Saturday, making Sunday a great day for outdoor plans!

