Aria Ponciroli has been appointed director of The University of New Mexico’s Counseling, Assistance and Referral Services (CARS) by Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs James Holloway. CARS is the UNM Employee Assistance Program, a department that promotes a healthy work-life balance by providing on-site services to...
The Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences made a huge leap in the expansion of its program after launching its first Ph.D. program earlier this year. Based on a foundation that focuses on preparing graduates to excel in academic faculty positions, it addresses a significant need within the field. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, 30% of academic faculty positions in the communication sciences went unfulfilled in 2021.
The UNM Center on Alcohol, Substance Use, & Addictions (CASAA) is taking new steps to research alcohol, and how it reacts with our bodies and brains. CASAA is searching for volunteers to join this innovative research now through March 2023. The joint ABQ Treat study will work with applicants who...
Comments / 0