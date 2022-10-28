The Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences made a huge leap in the expansion of its program after launching its first Ph.D. program earlier this year. Based on a foundation that focuses on preparing graduates to excel in academic faculty positions, it addresses a significant need within the field. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, 30% of academic faculty positions in the communication sciences went unfulfilled in 2021.

