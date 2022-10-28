Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Biggs Museum seeks community input on expansion plans
The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover announced that SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has been selected to spearhead its expansion efforts. In September 2021, the Biggs acquired two historic buildings adjacent to the current museum, 15-21 The Green. Since the Biggs has long...
Cape Gazette
Dredging, beach renourishment slated for Delaware Bay sites
From the Murderkill River south to Lewes Beach, a number of beach replenishment and dredging projects are slated to take place along Delaware Bay in the not-too-distant future. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued public notices Oct. 26 for five different projects. The Lewes Yacht Club...
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
Cape Gazette
DNREC doesn’t seem to want public input
I guess DNREC wants to limit public input from residents of Lewes and Rehoboth. They are having their next meeting 35 miles from Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s another presentation on the restaurant project and an opportunity for public input will be available at the next Parks and Recreation Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Killens Pond Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road off Route 13 north of Felton.
Cape Gazette
Lewes sets license for right-of-way encroachments
Lewes Mayor and City Council wants to make it clear that installing plants or other fixtures in the right of way must be done with city services in mind. The right of way is the area between the road and the property line. In an attempt to beautify that sliver of land, some residents have planted flowers and trees, and installed other items in the right of way. Officials say they appreciate some of the efforts to improve aesthetics, but have found that certain items interfere with the city’s ability to maintain its infrastructure. Right-of-way conditions differ across the city – parts of downtown Lewes and the historic district have sections of sidewalk in the right of way, while Lewes Beach is more open. Sidewalk structures and vegetation can present problems for pedestrians, while installations restricting parking along Lewes Beach – or anywhere else in the city – can have more serious consequences. A blocked right of way can cause problems in emergency situations for first responders and utility workers.
Cape Gazette
Input invited on state park restaurant
A final decision on the possible construction of a restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park is expected to be made by Dec. 31. The proposal has created a letter-writing campaign to this newspaper and state officials in opposition. Another presentation on the project and opportunity for public input will be...
Cape Gazette
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
Glassboro-Camden Line reaches next stop on its long journey to construction
A light rail project connecting Glassboro to Camden is moving forward to the pre-engineering and design phase, but it’s still unknown when the project would be completed.
Cape Gazette
Blockhouse Pond’s banks on brink of collapse
Lewes officials said the water level in Blockhouse Pond has recovered from a devastating summer drought, but in the same breath revealed a crippling problem exposed by the dry conditions: the banks along the pond’s edge are failing. Commissioner Harry Keyser updated the parks and recreation commission Oct. 17...
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
Cape Gazette
Brooks Calman Goldman, FFA retiree
Brooks Calman Goldman, 86, of Bethany Beach, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, after a short illness. Brooks was born June 10, 1936, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Norman and Beverly Goldman, and the brother of Leslie Fairbanks (Joe, deceased). He had many cousins, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed keeping in touch with the family.
Cape Gazette
Marion Norwood Masten, Army veteran
Marion Norwood Masten, 98, of Seaford, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born Monday, July 21, 1924, in Wilmington, son of the late William Newton and Sarah Mildred Fulton Masten. Marion worked for many years as a powerhouse operator for DuPont Company...
The Dispatch
Boardwalk Redecking Project Underway
OCEAN CITY – The second phase of a complete re-decking of the Boardwalk got underway this week and, weather permitting, should be complete well in advance of the next summer season. The complete re-decking of the Boardwalk has been on the town’s radar for the last couple of years...
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism Awards nominations close Nov. 4
Southern Delaware Tourism announced nominations for its annual awards must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 4. Area residents and businesses are asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2021 and October 2022. Tourism is a...
Cape Gazette
Milton’s on the move
Anyone who’s picked up recent editions of this paper surely has noticed there’s a lot of activity in and around Milton. Housing developments, storage facilities and a gas station/convenience store are planned. The latest proposal is a McDonald’s restaurant near Food Lion. It’s safe to say the...
WMDT.com
Ghost sign restored highlighting history and heritage in the Town of Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – A ghost sign in the town of Snow Hill, just in time for Halloween. The sign dates back to the 1900s and now it is being restored. A sign that once clearly stated G. M. Dryden General Merchandise but has been changed multiple times since then.
Cape Gazette
Mariachi dine and donate to benefit ESL program Nov. 9
Renowned by locals and tourists alike, Mariachi Restaurant at 14 Wilmington Ave. is a perfect spot to enjoy Mexican, Spanish and Latin cuisine in Rehoboth Beach. Mariachi will host a dine and donate event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, to benefit the English as a Second Language program hosted by Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach.
