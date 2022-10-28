ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Biggs Museum seeks community input on expansion plans

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover announced that SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has been selected to spearhead its expansion efforts. In September 2021, the Biggs acquired two historic buildings adjacent to the current museum, 15-21 The Green. Since the Biggs has long...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Dredging, beach renourishment slated for Delaware Bay sites

From the Murderkill River south to Lewes Beach, a number of beach replenishment and dredging projects are slated to take place along Delaware Bay in the not-too-distant future. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued public notices Oct. 26 for five different projects. The Lewes Yacht Club...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s third compassion center is now open

Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

DNREC doesn’t seem to want public input

I guess DNREC wants to limit public input from residents of Lewes and Rehoboth. They are having their next meeting 35 miles from Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s another presentation on the restaurant project and an opportunity for public input will be available at the next Parks and Recreation Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Killens Pond Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road off Route 13 north of Felton.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes sets license for right-of-way encroachments

Lewes Mayor and City Council wants to make it clear that installing plants or other fixtures in the right of way must be done with city services in mind. The right of way is the area between the road and the property line. In an attempt to beautify that sliver of land, some residents have planted flowers and trees, and installed other items in the right of way. Officials say they appreciate some of the efforts to improve aesthetics, but have found that certain items interfere with the city’s ability to maintain its infrastructure. Right-of-way conditions differ across the city – parts of downtown Lewes and the historic district have sections of sidewalk in the right of way, while Lewes Beach is more open. Sidewalk structures and vegetation can present problems for pedestrians, while installations restricting parking along Lewes Beach – or anywhere else in the city – can have more serious consequences. A blocked right of way can cause problems in emergency situations for first responders and utility workers.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Input invited on state park restaurant

A final decision on the possible construction of a restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park is expected to be made by Dec. 31. The proposal has created a letter-writing campaign to this newspaper and state officials in opposition. Another presentation on the project and opportunity for public input will be...
FELTON, DE
Cape Gazette

It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers

I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Blockhouse Pond’s banks on brink of collapse

Lewes officials said the water level in Blockhouse Pond has recovered from a devastating summer drought, but in the same breath revealed a crippling problem exposed by the dry conditions: the banks along the pond’s edge are failing. Commissioner Harry Keyser updated the parks and recreation commission Oct. 17...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Brooks Calman Goldman, FFA retiree

Brooks Calman Goldman, 86, of Bethany Beach, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, after a short illness. Brooks was born June 10, 1936, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Norman and Beverly Goldman, and the brother of Leslie Fairbanks (Joe, deceased). He had many cousins, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed keeping in touch with the family.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Marion Norwood Masten, Army veteran

Marion Norwood Masten, 98, of Seaford, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born Monday, July 21, 1924, in Wilmington, son of the late William Newton and Sarah Mildred Fulton Masten. Marion worked for many years as a powerhouse operator for DuPont Company...
SEAFORD, DE
The Dispatch

Boardwalk Redecking Project Underway

OCEAN CITY – The second phase of a complete re-decking of the Boardwalk got underway this week and, weather permitting, should be complete well in advance of the next summer season. The complete re-decking of the Boardwalk has been on the town’s radar for the last couple of years...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family

The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Tourism Awards nominations close Nov. 4

Southern Delaware Tourism announced nominations for its annual awards must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 4. Area residents and businesses are asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2021 and October 2022. Tourism is a...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton’s on the move

Anyone who’s picked up recent editions of this paper surely has noticed there’s a lot of activity in and around Milton. Housing developments, storage facilities and a gas station/convenience store are planned. The latest proposal is a McDonald’s restaurant near Food Lion. It’s safe to say the...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Mariachi dine and donate to benefit ESL program Nov. 9

Renowned by locals and tourists alike, Mariachi Restaurant at 14 Wilmington Ave. is a perfect spot to enjoy Mexican, Spanish and Latin cuisine in Rehoboth Beach. Mariachi will host a dine and donate event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, to benefit the English as a Second Language program hosted by Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy