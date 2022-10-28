ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10

Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
College Football News

Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs UCF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Cincinnati (6-1), UCF (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Cincinnati vs UCF...
College Football News

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview

Old Dominion vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Old Dominion (3-4), Georgia State (2-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews &...
College Football News

Charlotte vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview

Charlotte vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Charlotte (1-7), Rice (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Charlotte vs Rice...
College Football News

Baylor vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Baylor (4-3), Texas Tech (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Baylor...
247Sports

PHOTOS: No. 11 Vols gash No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80

Friday was a strong night for the 11th-ranked Tennessee basketball team, and GoVols247 was on hand to cover the action. And Chris Jones from USA Today was on hand to capture the action on camera. Senior transfer guard and Tennessee native Tyreke Key poured in 26 points off the bench,...
College Football News

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

South Alabama vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: South Alabama (5-2), Arkansas State (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews &...
College Football News

Boston College vs UConn Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Boston College (2-5), UConn (3-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Boston...
247Sports

Five takeaways on Miami's offense vs. Virginia

The Miami Hurricanes offense was not good Saturday afternoon at Virginia in a four overtime grinder of a 14-12 win. Miami generated only 266 yards in regulation while averaging 4.1 yards per play against the Cavaliers through the first four quarters. UM continues to struggle to score anywhere close to...
College Football News

San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: San Diego State (4-3), Fresno State (3-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow...
College Football News

College Football Playoff Rankings: How The Committee Should Rank The Top 25

The first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022 will come out Tuesday night, November 1st. How should the committee rank the top 25?. College Football Playoff Rankings: How The Top 25 Should Be Done, November 2. The College Football Playoff committee will release its first round of rankings on Tuesday...
