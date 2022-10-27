ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates

The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
NBC News

Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss

Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
Benzinga

Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast

Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
NASDAQ

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Zacks.com

5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
Zacks.com

Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SHOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting growth of 18.60% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 7 cents per...
freightwaves.com

Schneider beats in Q3, echoes slowing demand trends

Schneider National said it was seeing steady contractual demand but that recently awarded freight from shippers isn’t being fulfilled at the same rate as it has in past years. On a Thursday call with analysts, management said the lower fulfillment numbers reflect post-peak conditions. Shippers are also dealing with...
Benzinga

Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today

U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Adobe (ADBE) Stock Options

ADBE - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $210.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
TechSpot

Taking stock on the decline of semiconductor stocks

The stock market has apparently fallen out of love with semiconductor stocks. Most major semis stocks are down this year, some by half. The SOX Semis index is down almost 18% this year. We are not in the markets on a daily basis anymore, but as the Street progresses through earnings season, we thought we would take stock on stocks.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Quanergy Systems QNGY stock rose 146.1% to $3.2 during Friday's regular session. Quanergy Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 78.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 17370.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. Data...
NASDAQ

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. But beyond making those advanced computer chips, it's also expanding its footprint in the software space, thanks to its leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops Over 200 Points; Microsoft Shares Down After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,825.65 while the NASDAQ fell 1.91% to 10,985.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,831.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy