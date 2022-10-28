ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Pastor Investigated for Campaigning During Church Services

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services. The Daily Press reports that a video surfaced recently showing Willard Maxwell Jr., pastor of New Beech Grove...
Delaware Woman Hits Lottery Twice in One Week, Wins $400,000

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000. The News Journal reports that the Newark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, bought two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets and found that one was a winner.
Minor Earthquake Recorded Sunday in Middle Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck...
