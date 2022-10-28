ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Alexander H. Jones: Senate race pits Justice against Good Ol' Boy

The justice and the good ol’ boy are running very different campaigns. This observation may come across as being as fresh and newsworthy as a pit bull sampling the delectable flavors of a hapless mailman. But, along with candidate quality, the contrasting strategy Cheri Beasley has chosen to run relative to Republican Ted Budd explains why the Democratic jurist finds herself poised within sight of victory in a race few prognosticators believed she could win. The darkness of Ted Budd’s campaign would have been startling...
The Sault News

Sharon Kennedy: One week to doomsday

The midterm election is one week away. Regardless of who takes the Senate and House, one thing is certain. If the donkeys are successful, Doomsday will follow due to “rigged machines, fake ballots” and a host of other excuses why they couldn’t possibly have legitimately beaten their opponents. If the elephants take over, Doomsday is imminent for different reasons. Once in power, they will immediately halt any further investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. The events of that day will be sanitized beyond recognition and Biden and Harris will be impeached. Turmoil will reign in every state where Democrats were...

