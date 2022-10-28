Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Fans greet champion Thorns at PDX for a warm homecoming
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns fans made sure it was a warm welcome home for the champions, and many said they’ll never forget the moment the team secured their third NWSL Championship. “Jumping up and down and hollering,” Denise Baker said. “I was just very excited.”
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
klcc.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
So much for ‘undying gratitude’: Steve Duin column
With Veterans’ Day hard upon us, we turn now to another tortured, conflicted, desecrated corner of the city, the ghost town that is the Rose Quarter. Yes, ghosts abound. The cheerful illusion of an “entertainment district.” Those 7-foot mirages, Greg Oden and Sam Bowie. The unsettling echoes of Portland’s earliest Black community and neighborhood.
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: The century of the 'Sellwood Transfer Company'
This month, we trace the history of Inner Southeast Portland through a single business, changing with the times. Among the many places to live in Portland in the early 1900s, I'm wondering what made William Copenhafer choose Sellwood as the desirable place to live? William was a contractor who hired out to build homes for other people. Every day he would trudge up a ladder to nail siding to a house he was building in the Alameda District of Portland, or maybe he'd be laying down a row of shingles on the roof of a new home in the St. Johns neighborhood.
pdxmonthly.com
Our Top-Ranked Portland Bowls of Ramen for a Rainy Day
Where to slurp comforting bowls of bone broth (or plant-based broth) and noodles. When it comes to the number of great ramen restaurants per capita, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city that can beat Portland. Though our city is fairly small, Portland boasts a strong cultural connection to Japan—in Tokyo, there’s even a bar, PDX Taproom, boasting Portland beers. Meanwhile, we’ve got a number of Japanese businesses here, including Snow Peak—and worldwide ramen chain Afuri, which opened its first restaurant outside of Japan right here in Portland in 2016. Asked why they chose Portland, Afuri’s CEO said, “Our broth is super-sensitive chicken soup, with delicate seasonings. Portland water makes our broth the best. Afuri cannot exist without the water.”
Narcity
4 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star
Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27, and eight lucky Vancouver restaurants were awarded one star. Locals had a few restaurants they thought should make the cut though, that didn't get any Michelin Stars. Before the guide was announced, Narcity asked locals, in an Instagram Q&A, which Vancouver restaurants...
Say What? Have You Ever Experienced Portland’s Popular Ketchup?
Did you know that there's much more than Heinz when it comes to ketchup?. I know there are other brands like Del Monte, Hunt's, and French's. What I recently discovered is that Portland has its own brand of ketchup. And, it's delicious! Who knew? Did you?. Naturally, I had to...
kptv.com
Shower chances increase Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big time forecast bust today. The inversion never lifted so we never saw those sunbreaks models were suggesting we’d get this afternoon. Portland stayed trapped underneath low clouds and that persistent mist today, while the mountains did see some dry breaks and sunshine. It was also quite sunny in the south Willamette Valley, allowing Eugene to get into the upper 60s today. Our high temperature in Portland topped out at 58 degrees.
matadornetwork.com
This Vancouver Restaurant Is so Haunted That Staff Have Quit After One Shift
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Vancouver is rumored to be the most haunted restaurant in the city. The restaurant has been serving up pasta, good times – and according to some employees, ghost sightings, since 1970. Located in the Gastown district, there have been numerous reported sightings and unexplained events at this popular family restaurant.
Channel 6000
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Falconers’ hawks take flight again to manage Portland’s crows
Walk along the streets of downtown Portland at night in October and you might see someone in a vest that says “Crow Patrol.”
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon
Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
Portland weather Sunday plays catch-up with October rainfall; high of 63
The last two days of October may bring Portland close to meeting its typical rainfall total for the month, after a hot and dry start. Portland has recorded 2.17 inches of rain so far in October, a little over an inch behind where it typically ends October, but sprinkles Sunday and wet weather Monday could help close the gap, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re making up for lost ground,” he said.
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
Molalla man, daughter die in wreck
The family for Jon Mickey has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs, other related expensesA single-vehicle crash on Oct. 23 along Dryland Road near Canby left a Molalla man and his 2-year-old daughter dead, and another child hurt. The accident, in the 29000 block of Dryland Road, saw the pickup truck go down an embankment and slide into a tree. The truck was smoking and three people were trapped inside when rescue crews arrived. Jon Mickey, and his daughter Ella, were pronounced shortly after the accident was discovered. Ella's 4-year-old brother, Beau, was rushed to the hospital where he continues to progress. In the aftermath of the accident, Samantha Peterson has organized a gofundme drive to help with the funeral expenses and medical costs involved. "Our family is devastated and need your help with thoughts, prayers, love, and cost surrounding this event," Samantha wrote on the fundraising page. To donate to the cause, got to gofundme.com under "The loss of our loved ones Jon and Ella." {loadposition sub-article-01}
Landless in her own land
In 1954, the Western Oregon Indian Termination Act removed federal recognition of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and the tribe spent the next three decades fighting to restore it
Comments / 0