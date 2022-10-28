Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
NI election looms as Stormont deadline passes
Northern Ireland is on course for an assembly election after politicians missed the deadline set by Westminster for restoring devolved government. Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland secretary, now must call an election to be held within 12 weeks. He pledged to do last week, rather than try to delay it...
Windrush compensation scheme beset by slow repayments to victims
Simon Murray, official overseeing programme, said he is concerned at the number of people who have died before receiving anything
BBC
Ministers face questions as migrant crisis worsens
Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about worsening conditions at a migrant processing centre in Kent said to be overcrowded. Sir Roger Gale, one of the Tory MPs in Kent, said the situation in Manston was "wholly unacceptable" and suggested it may have "developed deliberately". Hundreds of people...
BBC
Michael Gove commits to 300,000 homes target
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said the government is still committed to a manifesto pledge of building 300,000 homes every year by the mid-2020s. Former PM Liz Truss had thrown doubt on the aim, saying she wanted to scrap "Stalinist" housing targets. But Mr Gove - who returned to cabinet...
BBC
Zulu coronation: Crowds gather in South Africa for king Misuzulu coronation
Celebratory songs, chants and dance have filled the main stadium in South Africa's coastal city of Durban ahead of the historic coronation of the Zulu king. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, 49, will be formally acknowledged as a monarch. It will be the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a...
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself
LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
BBC
Braverman admits using private emails for official papers six times
Suella Braverman has admitted to sending government documents to her personal email address six times during her first stint as home secretary. This is on top of the security breach that led to her resignation. She has been under pressure to explain her actions since being reappointed as home secretary...
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
BBC
UK battery firm Britishvolt near collapse as it seeks funding
UK battery start-up Britishvolt could run out of money and go into administration after the government rejected a £30m advance in funding. The firm wants to build a factory in Blyth in Northumberland which would build batteries for electric vehicles. The government, which had championed the development, had committed...
BBC
British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies
British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...
BBC
Tory MP Julian Knight warns of face-offs with Musk's Twitter
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter could lead to multiple "face-offs" with regulators in the UK and the EU, a senior Conservative MP has warned. Select committee chair Julian Knight said Mr Musk's support for "absolute free speech" could mean governments were faced with repeated calls to widen their regulation of online content.
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC
Leicester disorder: Hindu groups set to boycott review
A review of recent unrest in Leicester is set to be boycotted by one part of the city's religious community. Large-scale disorder broke out in September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities. On Wednesday, the review was launched by hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen.
BBC
Suella Braverman was in denial over forced resignation, sources say
Suella Braverman was "amazed" and "in denial" over being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code, according to sources. Ms Braverman stood down as then PM Liz Truss's home secretary on 19 October after admitting to a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email account.
Comments / 0