BBC

NI election looms as Stormont deadline passes

Northern Ireland is on course for an assembly election after politicians missed the deadline set by Westminster for restoring devolved government. Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland secretary, now must call an election to be held within 12 weeks. He pledged to do last week, rather than try to delay it...
BBC

Ministers face questions as migrant crisis worsens

Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about worsening conditions at a migrant processing centre in Kent said to be overcrowded. Sir Roger Gale, one of the Tory MPs in Kent, said the situation in Manston was "wholly unacceptable" and suggested it may have "developed deliberately". Hundreds of people...
BBC

Michael Gove commits to 300,000 homes target

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said the government is still committed to a manifesto pledge of building 300,000 homes every year by the mid-2020s. Former PM Liz Truss had thrown doubt on the aim, saying she wanted to scrap "Stalinist" housing targets. But Mr Gove - who returned to cabinet...
BBC

Zulu coronation: Crowds gather in South Africa for king Misuzulu coronation

Celebratory songs, chants and dance have filled the main stadium in South Africa's coastal city of Durban ahead of the historic coronation of the Zulu king. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, 49, will be formally acknowledged as a monarch. It will be the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a...
The Associated Press

Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself

LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
BBC

Braverman admits using private emails for official papers six times

Suella Braverman has admitted to sending government documents to her personal email address six times during her first stint as home secretary. This is on top of the security breach that led to her resignation. She has been under pressure to explain her actions since being reappointed as home secretary...
BBC

UK battery firm Britishvolt near collapse as it seeks funding

UK battery start-up Britishvolt could run out of money and go into administration after the government rejected a £30m advance in funding. The firm wants to build a factory in Blyth in Northumberland which would build batteries for electric vehicles. The government, which had championed the development, had committed...
BBC

British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies

British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...
BBC

Tory MP Julian Knight warns of face-offs with Musk's Twitter

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter could lead to multiple "face-offs" with regulators in the UK and the EU, a senior Conservative MP has warned. Select committee chair Julian Knight said Mr Musk's support for "absolute free speech" could mean governments were faced with repeated calls to widen their regulation of online content.
BBC

Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges

The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC

Leicester disorder: Hindu groups set to boycott review

A review of recent unrest in Leicester is set to be boycotted by one part of the city's religious community. Large-scale disorder broke out in September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities. On Wednesday, the review was launched by hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen.
BBC

Suella Braverman was in denial over forced resignation, sources say

Suella Braverman was "amazed" and "in denial" over being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code, according to sources. Ms Braverman stood down as then PM Liz Truss's home secretary on 19 October after admitting to a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email account.

