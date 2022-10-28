Read full article on original website
Related
SU Volleyball rallies to outhit Lock Haven
The Shippensburg University volleyball team came back from a slow start to outhit Lock Haven on Saturday afternoon for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division victory in four sets at Thomas Field House. Set scores were 22-25, 25-16, 25-6 and 25-14. How it happened. Shippensburg (16-11, 8-4 PSAC...
Westerly BSOC survives in OT, advances to D2 quarterfinals
WESTERLY (WPRI) – High school fall sports playoffs are in full swing. On Monday night, Westerly came back to knock off upset-minded Pilgrim at home 2-1 in the first round of the Division II postseason. The Bulldogs will now travel to face No. 1 seed North Smithfield in the quarterfinals later this week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley girls volleyball parlays talent, hard work into playoff berth
Quaker Valley veteran girls volleyball coach Mike Vavrek knew his team was talented this season. The QV netters finished third in Section 4-2A with an 11-3 record behind only Avonworth (13-1) and Central Valley (12-2). “At the start of the season, I expected this team to work hard and improve...
Susquenita football defeats James Buchanan
The Blackhawks added another win to their record this week overcoming James Buchanan 43-12. Starting in the first quarter, quarterback Derek Gibney had a six-yard pass to Drew Gibney for Susquenita’s first points of the game. Neither team scored for the remainder of the first quarter, so the Blackhawks...
Mahkai Hopkins’ 143 yards lead Harrisburg to Senior Day win over Central Dauphin at newly renovated Severance Field
Harrisburg vs Central Dauphin in high school football — Saturday was a big day for Harrisburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
thesportspage.blog
Dist. 3 boys X-C: Greencastle wins tight team race in 3A
NEWVILLE — If you needed evidence that cross country can be a team sport, you only have to look at what the Greencastle-Antrim boys achieved Saturday. The Blue Devils did not have a finisher in the top 11 individually at the District 3 Class 3A Championships at Big Spring H.S. on Saturday, but they did have all five runners place in the top 38.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Late season surge leads to strong seed for boys soccer team
The Norwin boys soccer team played some of its best soccer late in the season and it led to a quality seeding in the WPIAL playoffs. The Knights (11-6) received the No. 3 seed in Class 4A and, since there are only eight teams in the bracket, the Knights earned some needed time off until their playoff opener.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Penn-Trafford girls soccer motivated for ’23 after playoff effort
Rarely does a loss generate this much attention. The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team nearly did what no team has been able to do for three years: Beat Mars. Mars, the three-time defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A girls soccer champion, was backed into the ropes Monday night in a WPIAL 3A first-round playoff game against visiting Penn-Trafford before pulling out a 1-0 win in overtime.
Meyersdale trounced by Homer-Center; Somerset no match for Hoenstine, Central
MEYERSDALE -- Making only his second career start at quarterback, Riley Clevenger looked like a seasoned veteran, rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns as Homer-Center downed Meyersdale 45-3 in a Heritage-WestPAC crossover on Friday. Shuster starsShuster has storybook night, Windber pummels Portage. What it means. Homer-Center (5-5) moves onto...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In WPIAL finals rematch, Knoch tops Sewickley Academy for PIAA girls team tennis title
In a rematch of the WPIAL Class 2A team tennis finals, Knoch defeated Sewickley Academy, 4-1, Saturday afternoon to win the school’s second state championship. The Knights, who also won the PIAA title in 2020, won three-set battles at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Knoch’s Emily Greb...
Comments / 0