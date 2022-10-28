ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Franklin County Free Press

SU Volleyball rallies to outhit Lock Haven

The Shippensburg University volleyball team came back from a slow start to outhit Lock Haven on Saturday afternoon for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division victory in four sets at Thomas Field House. Set scores were 22-25, 25-16, 25-6 and 25-14. How it happened. Shippensburg (16-11, 8-4 PSAC...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WPRI 12 News

Westerly BSOC survives in OT, advances to D2 quarterfinals

WESTERLY (WPRI) – High school fall sports playoffs are in full swing. On Monday night, Westerly came back to knock off upset-minded Pilgrim at home 2-1 in the first round of the Division II postseason. The Bulldogs will now travel to face No. 1 seed North Smithfield in the quarterfinals later this week.
WESTERLY, RI
PennLive.com

Susquenita football defeats James Buchanan

The Blackhawks added another win to their record this week overcoming James Buchanan 43-12. Starting in the first quarter, quarterback Derek Gibney had a six-yard pass to Drew Gibney for Susquenita’s first points of the game. Neither team scored for the remainder of the first quarter, so the Blackhawks...
DUNCANNON, PA
thesportspage.blog

Dist. 3 boys X-C: Greencastle wins tight team race in 3A

NEWVILLE — If you needed evidence that cross country can be a team sport, you only have to look at what the Greencastle-Antrim boys achieved Saturday. The Blue Devils did not have a finisher in the top 11 individually at the District 3 Class 3A Championships at Big Spring H.S. on Saturday, but they did have all five runners place in the top 38.
GREENCASTLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: Penn-Trafford girls soccer motivated for ’23 after playoff effort

Rarely does a loss generate this much attention. The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team nearly did what no team has been able to do for three years: Beat Mars. Mars, the three-time defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A girls soccer champion, was backed into the ropes Monday night in a WPIAL 3A first-round playoff game against visiting Penn-Trafford before pulling out a 1-0 win in overtime.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

