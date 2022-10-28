Read full article on original website
Witches in Bunches Ride the Streets as Flagler Beach Creates New Brew For Art’s Charms
They rode the streets of Flagler Beach this morning on broomed up bicycles and skeletal frames, 30 black-robed and pointy-hatted witches who managed to ding-dong their infernal peloton through 40 blocks down and up the south end of the city without a single one getting tried, stoned, burned or thrown in a lake. What they got were thumbs up and broad smiles, waves and brandished smart-phones from residents and drive-bys not entirely sure of what they were seeing, but entirely bewitched all the same.
sflcn.com
Possible Relatives of Jamerican Woman who Died in Florida Being Sought
ORLANDO – A law office in Orlando, Florida is seeking information for possible beneficiaries of a Jamaican who died. The woman, Euleta Lileth Williams was married to James Williams who predeceased. It is believed that she might have relatives in Jamaica and as such the firm has reached out...
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
fox35orlando.com
Atlantic High School to honor band student killed after being hit by car while riding scooter
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida teenager who was killed after being hit by a car while riding his scooter is being honored by his high school on Friday night. Atlantic High School in Daytona Beach is holding a "Blue Out" during Friday night's game in memory of 17-year-old Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. The student had just been accepted to the University of Kansas when he was hit by a car while riding on a scooter he just bought with money he earned working at Walmart.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County, Municipalities Huddle Together for 2nd Annual Capital Improvement Projects Summit
Palm Coast for the second year running hosted a Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) Summit Friday morning for Flagler County and all municipal partners to discuss their projects planned for the next five years. Regular collaboration provides each entity the opportunity to share past successes and challenges to create plans for the benefit the entire community.
macaronikid.com
Halloween Weekend in Daytona Beach
There's SO MUCH going on in the Daytona Beach Area this weekend and we have it all! Plan your Halloween Family Fun with Macaroni KID Daytona Beach! From Ormond to Edgewater, this Halloween Weekend Guide has everything you need to know so you won't miss a single piece of candy in your Trick-or-Treat bags! (Click on the links in red below for specific details, times and locations. Always check the social media pages of the event hosts for updates).
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia
click orlando
Seminole County sees low turnout of early voters, supervisor of elections says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you ask Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, early voter turnout has been, well, dismal. “I’m definitely seeing a low turnout. Voters are happy but there is usually more activity at the early voting sites, and it is not there,” Anderson said.
Florida ICU Nurse Helps After Man Collapses During Funny Girl Performance: 'We Never Truly Clock Out'
With the show going on around her, nurse Nicole Horochowski administered to a fellow Broadway audience member when he fainted just before the final curtain A nurse from Florida happened to be in the right place at the right time when she found herself mid-vacation, helping a man who collapsed while they were seeing Lea Michele perform in Funny Girl Friday night. Nicole Horochowski told PEOPLE the details of the incident, which took place at the August Wilson Theatre while she was seeing the hit musical with her...
daytonatimes.com
Volusia elections supervisor encourages residents to vote early
The 2022 midterm election is finally here. Early voting began on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 5. Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. DeLand: Supervisor of Elections Office, 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. Deltona: The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
palmcoastobserver.com
On-site disaster food assistance 'D-SNAP' program interviews available Oct. 27-29
Locals who pre-registered online for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits but need to complete the required D-SNAP interview can do so in person Oct. 27-29. Interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, at 5840 State Road...
WESH
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
WESH
18-year-old shot, killed in Orange County remembered at vigil
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Family and friends are remembering an 18-year-old who died after he was found shot in a crashed car. Detectives are still looking for the shooter who killed Jessiah Boyd in The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills last week. Dozens gathered in Eagles Nest...
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone sent her
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a man found dead in Orange County said someone texted her a picture of his body this morning. Investigators said they found the victim, Anthony Nixon, on Rio Lane near Rio Grande Avenue, and have been collecting evidence as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.
