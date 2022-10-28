They rode the streets of Flagler Beach this morning on broomed up bicycles and skeletal frames, 30 black-robed and pointy-hatted witches who managed to ding-dong their infernal peloton through 40 blocks down and up the south end of the city without a single one getting tried, stoned, burned or thrown in a lake. What they got were thumbs up and broad smiles, waves and brandished smart-phones from residents and drive-bys not entirely sure of what they were seeing, but entirely bewitched all the same.

