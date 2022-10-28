ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

flaglerlive.com

Witches in Bunches Ride the Streets as Flagler Beach Creates New Brew For Art’s Charms

They rode the streets of Flagler Beach this morning on broomed up bicycles and skeletal frames, 30 black-robed and pointy-hatted witches who managed to ding-dong their infernal peloton through 40 blocks down and up the south end of the city without a single one getting tried, stoned, burned or thrown in a lake. What they got were thumbs up and broad smiles, waves and brandished smart-phones from residents and drive-bys not entirely sure of what they were seeing, but entirely bewitched all the same.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
sflcn.com

Possible Relatives of Jamerican Woman who Died in Florida Being Sought

ORLANDO – A law office in Orlando, Florida is seeking information for possible beneficiaries of a Jamaican who died. The woman, Euleta Lileth Williams was married to James Williams who predeceased. It is believed that she might have relatives in Jamaica and as such the firm has reached out...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Atlantic High School to honor band student killed after being hit by car while riding scooter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida teenager who was killed after being hit by a car while riding his scooter is being honored by his high school on Friday night. Atlantic High School in Daytona Beach is holding a "Blue Out" during Friday night's game in memory of 17-year-old Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. The student had just been accepted to the University of Kansas when he was hit by a car while riding on a scooter he just bought with money he earned working at Walmart.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County, Municipalities Huddle Together for 2nd Annual Capital Improvement Projects Summit

Palm Coast for the second year running hosted a Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) Summit Friday morning for Flagler County and all municipal partners to discuss their projects planned for the next five years. Regular collaboration provides each entity the opportunity to share past successes and challenges to create plans for the benefit the entire community.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
macaronikid.com

Halloween Weekend in Daytona Beach

There's SO MUCH going on in the Daytona Beach Area this weekend and we have it all! Plan your Halloween Family Fun with Macaroni KID Daytona Beach! From Ormond to Edgewater, this Halloween Weekend Guide has everything you need to know so you won't miss a single piece of candy in your Trick-or-Treat bags! (Click on the links in red below for specific details, times and locations. Always check the social media pages of the event hosts for updates).
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
People

Florida ICU Nurse Helps After Man Collapses During Funny Girl Performance: 'We Never Truly Clock Out'

With the show going on around her, nurse Nicole Horochowski administered to a fellow Broadway audience member when he fainted just before the final curtain  A nurse from Florida happened to be in the right place at the right time when she found herself mid-vacation, helping a man who collapsed while they were seeing Lea Michele perform in Funny Girl Friday night. Nicole Horochowski told PEOPLE the details of the incident, which took place at the August Wilson Theatre while she was seeing the hit musical with her...
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Volusia elections supervisor encourages residents to vote early

The 2022 midterm election is finally here. Early voting began on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 5. Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. DeLand: Supervisor of Elections Office, 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. Deltona: The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
ORLANDO, FL

