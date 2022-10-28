ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frostburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Berlin Brothersvalley High School football team will have a game with Mountain Ridge High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
FROSTBURG, MD
WTAJ

Berlin-Brothersvalley pitches 8th shutout of season in Appalachian Bowl

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin-Brothersvalley and Penns Manor entered the Appalachian Bowl undefeated at 9-0 as they met up at Windber Stadium. The Mountaineers stingy defense was on display early forcing a pair of fumbles that helped them to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Pace Prosser had a big second […]
BERLIN, PA
thesportspage.blog

Dist. 3 boys X-C: Greencastle wins tight team race in 3A

NEWVILLE — If you needed evidence that cross country can be a team sport, you only have to look at what the Greencastle-Antrim boys achieved Saturday. The Blue Devils did not have a finisher in the top 11 individually at the District 3 Class 3A Championships at Big Spring H.S. on Saturday, but they did have all five runners place in the top 38.
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans qualify for states in boys soccer for 1st time ever

MANCHESTER — Chambersburg has had a boys soccer program for 54 years, starting in 1968. Saturday night, the Trojans achieved something no other team in school history had done — they qualified to play in the PIAA State Tournament. Chambersburg defeated Northeastern 3-0 in a District 3 Class...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Dist. 3 girls X-C: Trojans place third; G-A’s Paci is runner-up

NEWVILLE — The Chambersburg girls cross country team earned a ticket to the PIAA State Championships after putting together a third-place finish at the District 3 Championships on Saturday at Big Spring H.S. Individually, two area runners placed in the top five in the Class 3A race — Greencastle-Antrim...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
aahsmountainecho.com

New Altoona coffee shop Daily Grind opens

One of the newest additions to the city’s restaurants, The Daily Grind, offers different coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch. While I was at “The Daily Grind” with a fellow reporter, Abby Rudy, we decided to try some of their food and coffee. To start off we both...
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle catches fire in Belle Vernon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car caught fire after a crash Sunday morning in Belle Vernon.Rostraver Central Fire Department shared photos of the scene along Rostraver Road around 7:30 a.m.The driver was never located. Rostraver Road was closed for about two hours.Rostraver Township police are investigating.
BELLE VERNON, PA
fox8tv.com

Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes

A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
ALTOONA, PA

