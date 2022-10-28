Read full article on original website
Frostburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Berlin-Brothersvalley pitches 8th shutout of season in Appalachian Bowl
WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin-Brothersvalley and Penns Manor entered the Appalachian Bowl undefeated at 9-0 as they met up at Windber Stadium. The Mountaineers stingy defense was on display early forcing a pair of fumbles that helped them to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Pace Prosser had a big second […]
thesportspage.blog
Dist. 3 boys X-C: Greencastle wins tight team race in 3A
NEWVILLE — If you needed evidence that cross country can be a team sport, you only have to look at what the Greencastle-Antrim boys achieved Saturday. The Blue Devils did not have a finisher in the top 11 individually at the District 3 Class 3A Championships at Big Spring H.S. on Saturday, but they did have all five runners place in the top 38.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans qualify for states in boys soccer for 1st time ever
MANCHESTER — Chambersburg has had a boys soccer program for 54 years, starting in 1968. Saturday night, the Trojans achieved something no other team in school history had done — they qualified to play in the PIAA State Tournament. Chambersburg defeated Northeastern 3-0 in a District 3 Class...
District 3 5A football playoffs: Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff, Northern, Gettysburg get their matchups
The field is set for the District 3 5A football playoffs and four Mid-Penn teams made it in. Shippensburg (7-3) and Cedar Cliff (7-3) have had some pretty good matchups the past couple of seasons, and they met in this year’s opener with the Greyhounds taking a 28-10 win. They’ll meet again Nov. 4 at Shippensburg to open the playoffs, too.
thesportspage.blog
Dist. 3 girls X-C: Trojans place third; G-A’s Paci is runner-up
NEWVILLE — The Chambersburg girls cross country team earned a ticket to the PIAA State Championships after putting together a third-place finish at the District 3 Championships on Saturday at Big Spring H.S. Individually, two area runners placed in the top five in the Class 3A race — Greencastle-Antrim...
‘It’s unfair to our kids,’ says Clairton coach after WPIAL denies home playoff game
Wayne Wade was already envisioning one more Friday night in Clairton under the lights and the festivities that accompany a home football game in the WPIAL playoffs. Now, he’s left to wonder what time the team bus must leave to beat traffic. “It’s unfair to our kids not to...
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
travelawaits.com
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
Laurel Valley project triggers closures, detours on routes 981, 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township
Closures on routes 981 and 819 are slated to begin Monday as work continues on the first phase of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project in Mt. Pleasant Township. The closures, which are expected to require detours through mid-November, will affect a section of Route 981 between Hecla and Boyer...
PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
aahsmountainecho.com
New Altoona coffee shop Daily Grind opens
One of the newest additions to the city’s restaurants, The Daily Grind, offers different coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch. While I was at “The Daily Grind” with a fellow reporter, Abby Rudy, we decided to try some of their food and coffee. To start off we both...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
abc27.com
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
Community Outraged at Downtown Business Refusing Candy to Children
My name is Delia and I am 30 years old. I was born and raised in Chambersburg, Pa. I love to support small local businesses and watching our community grow. This weekend October 29th, 2022 we had our annual “Trick or Treat on Main St” in the Borough of Chambersburg.
Vehicle catches fire in Belle Vernon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car caught fire after a crash Sunday morning in Belle Vernon.Rostraver Central Fire Department shared photos of the scene along Rostraver Road around 7:30 a.m.The driver was never located. Rostraver Road was closed for about two hours.Rostraver Township police are investigating.
fox8tv.com
Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes
A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
Massive fire destroys 2 homes, damages another in Westmoreland County
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Two homes were destroyed and another was damaged following a massive fire in Westmoreland County Monday afternoon. When our crews arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m., they could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the homes in 300 block of Division Street in Jeannette.
