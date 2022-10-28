ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

thesportspage.blog

Dist. 3 boys X-C: Greencastle wins tight team race in 3A

NEWVILLE — If you needed evidence that cross country can be a team sport, you only have to look at what the Greencastle-Antrim boys achieved Saturday. The Blue Devils did not have a finisher in the top 11 individually at the District 3 Class 3A Championships at Big Spring H.S. on Saturday, but they did have all five runners place in the top 38.
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans qualify for states in boys soccer for 1st time ever

MANCHESTER — Chambersburg has had a boys soccer program for 54 years, starting in 1968. Saturday night, the Trojans achieved something no other team in school history had done — they qualified to play in the PIAA State Tournament. Chambersburg defeated Northeastern 3-0 in a District 3 Class...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Metro News

Work underway on US Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Work is underway on the U.S. Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs in Morgan County. “It’s underway,” former Delegate Daryl Cowles told the Panhandle News Network Tuesday. “Bulldozers are pushing dirt, clearing land and making the path for a four-lane bypass.”. Cowles,...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV

