Opinion | It’s not just the victims who are hurt — a dive into ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

There’s a reason why The Exorcist was one of the most popular movies of the 1970s; there are still lots of people who believe demonic possession is a thing, and for the ones that don’t, it’s still fun to see people levitating out of bed and vomiting split pea soup. But to hear real-life accounts of possession is a whole other matter. A new Netflix docuseries from Mexico talks to three women who were either possessed by or otherwise dealt with demons in their lives. MY ENCOUNTER WITH EVIL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A closeup of a woman saying, “There...

2 DAYS AGO