Officer and victim shot in Alamosa identified

(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police officer who was shot in October while responding to a call has been identified by the department, as well as the other man shot in the same incident. According to the Alamosa Police Department (APD), the officer has been identified as 25-year-old Mollee Heeney, a two-year veteran of APD. […]
Alamosa Police Officer Shot-in Stable Condition

The Alamosa Police Department is providing an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Last Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa. Police Chief Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
