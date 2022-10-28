(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police officer who was shot in October while responding to a call has been identified by the department, as well as the other man shot in the same incident. According to the Alamosa Police Department (APD), the officer has been identified as 25-year-old Mollee Heeney, a two-year veteran of APD. […]

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO