(From Northeast Union Fire District) North East Union Fire Department did an excellent job (Monday) evening fighting this fire. Somewhere between 80-100 acres burned. The blaze jumped several black tops and gravel roads in the neighborhood. We didn’t loose a structure even though several houses and barns were in the path of the fire, they were saved by the firemen. Everyone was evacuated by UPSO and were able to return when the fire was contained. We also had help from the La. Forestry Service, U.S. Fish And Wildlife and Home Land security.

LINVILLE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO