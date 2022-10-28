ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
KNOE TV8

Crash near Farmerville involves school bus

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
MyArkLaMiss

Search warrant lands West Monroe woman in jail for narcotics and stolen firearms, deputies say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman’s apartment on October 27, 2022. During the search, authorities recovered a Ruger 9mm, fully automatic MP5 H+K sub-machine gun, and 47 tubes of pre-rolled marijuana cigars. […]
fgazette.com

Linville Fire Gets Out Of Control

(From Northeast Union Fire District) North East Union Fire Department did an excellent job (Monday) evening fighting this fire. Somewhere between 80-100 acres burned. The blaze jumped several black tops and gravel roads in the neighborhood. We didn’t loose a structure even though several houses and barns were in the path of the fire, they were saved by the firemen. Everyone was evacuated by UPSO and were able to return when the fire was contained. We also had help from the La. Forestry Service, U.S. Fish And Wildlife and Home Land security.
