California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Calaveras Enterprise
Orlandi scores 6 times and Calaveras keeps 'The Bell' with homecoming win over Bret Harte
For the first time since 2019, high school football fans from all over Calaveras County migrated to one spot to watch a varsity football game that featured Bret Harte and Calaveras. Bret Harte and Calaveras first met in 1929 and have one of the oldest rivalries in California. But between...
AOL Corp
Enochs uses second-half surge to overcome Modesto; are playoffs next?
The Enochs High football team is not done yet. The Eagles likely earned their way into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs with a wild 63-38 victory over Modesto in a Central California Athletic League game on Friday night at Johansen High. Senior quarterback Adam Ammar passed for three touchdowns and ran...
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
mymotherlode.com
Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives
Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
yourcentralvalley.com
Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round
Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
Fresno County Firefighters battling brush fire near Lost Lake Park
Fresno County firefighters are currently battling a two-acre fire near Lost Lake park.
KMJ
Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine
COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
abc10.com
Stanislaus County home goes all out for Halloween
3,000 lights adorn a home in Hughson where the owner went all out for the holiday. Phillip Edler even the bats at the home himself.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire Near Lake Don Pedro In Tuolumne County
Update at 2:20 p.m.: Ground and Columbia aircraft have stopped the forward rate of spread of the Point Fire burning near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County. The flames ignited in some grass off Highway 120 near the Jacksonville Road intersection and Moccasin Marina. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire is estimated at a half-acre in size and no structures are threatened. Some of the aircraft have been called off the scene. Crews will continue to work toward full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Ghost town in Tuolumne County with spooky and intriguing past
CHINESE CAMP, Calif. — Near the junction of Highway 49 and Highway 120 in Tuolomne County sits a town that is essentially a ghost town when compared to its heyday. It also may be a perfect spot to visit for Halloween given its graveyard and the story about bones once buried there.
kingsriverlife.com
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
38-Year-Old Justin Rockholt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Fresno. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 180 west of Silver Lane near Squaw Valley.
sjvsun.com
Fresno turning lights out on PG&E? Leaders eye city-run power in potential break from utility.
Fresno residents could soon receive their electricity from a city-owned power operator. On Thursday, the Fresno City Council will decide whether or not to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the city regarding what it would take to provide electricity to residents. The item is sponsored by...
KMPH.com
U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
westsideconnect.com
Mainzer Theater in Merced | Studio209
Whether you are a local or a visitor, there is fun to be had at the Mainzer with its art collection, design, and amenities that make this remodeled theater something truly special. Website: www.Studio209.tv. Twitter: @209Magazine. Instagram: @209Magazine. Sponsored By: City of Turlock Municipal Services. Produced By: Frankie Tovar. #209...
'It's very sad': Landmark Modesto bookstore on its last chapter, closing by the end of the year
MODESTO, Calif. — An iconic Modesto bookstore is writing it's last chapter in its history. Yesterday's Books on McHenry Avenue, the city's last independent bookstore, is closing after 42 years of selling used books. "It's very sad," said longtime customer Marcia Swisegood. She says she has come to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
Fresno Police investigation closes streets in Central Fresno after reported shooting
A police investigation is underway near Floradora and Highway 41.
