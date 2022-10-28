ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Comments / 29

TB D
3d ago

This is outrageous. This magistrate should be ashamed of himself. I am astounded by his decision to release this man. I would bet my life on judicial misconduct. This guy is on parole, it's a clear violation and he should've been remanded. The judge has to be in this criminals pocket. I would run for the hills screaming if I lived where a judge is that ignorant. I mean why put a man that dangerous to the public back in the community, unless he benefits from it. This man is going to disappear and the tax payers are going to be the ones paying for the damage. I really believe they need to look into Rodney Johnson. Literally this guy should be locked away and key melted down. People are not safe with someone like this walking around free. SHAME ON YOU RODNEY JOHNSON!!!!

13
LaLamc
3d ago

Next election for judges vote Rodney Johnson out. This should not have been allowed to walk free.

25
Kellzo
3d ago

that is bs...yet people with petty crimes like retail fraud get $25,000 cash surety bond. Risking so many lives on a HIGH speed chase walks out the doors. Justice system blows!

4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

