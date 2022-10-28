Read full article on original website
downriversundaytimes.com
Identity thief scams resident out of gift cards
TRENTON — A con artist purporting to be with Comcast tricked a resident on Oct. 5 into supplying gift cards for $660 over the phone as part of a bogus promotional deal. When the victim began to have second thoughts, they called the gift card supplier and learned that the cards already had been spent. She then reported the incident to police officers and was given identity theft information. She was advised to contact the police department if any other issues arise.
Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
downriversundaytimes.com
Missing vehicle was repossessed
TAYLOR — A car that a 32-year-old Taylor woman thought was stolen Oct. 9 was actually repossessed by her bank because she was behind on her car payments. The vehicle, a 2017 black Ford Focus, was initially not listed in the repo register to which law enforcement have access, but later in the day the woman was able to confirm with the lien holder that it had been repossessed, and the stolen status in the Law Enforcement Information Network was canceled.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
downriversundaytimes.com
Repeat customer steals cigarettes
MELVINDALE — A woman stole a pack of cigarettes for the second time in a week the night of Oct. 10 from Clark, 19645 Allen Road. The store owner said the woman had stolen a pack of cigarettes five days earlier, but he didn’t report it because he thought it was an isolated event for a minor amount.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
6 charged with drug, gun, money laundering in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
6 charged in drug ring, government seizes $420K in cash, 25 guns plus jewelry
DETROIT – Six people were charged in Detroit federal court this week with crimes related to drugs, guns and money laundering, officials announced. According to the federal indictment, the drug conspiracy involved more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of methamphetamine from August 2020 to June 2022. The proceeds of the alleged drug trafficking were allegedly used to purchase casino chips and place sportsbook bets, buy expensive jewelry, and lease a luxury apartment and vehicle, resulting in money laundering charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Courthouse News Service
Informant ‘White Boy Rick’ sues feds for recruiting him as a child
(CN) — A Detroit man employed by the FBI as an underaged drug informant in the mid-1980s filed suit against the federal government Friday, claiming state and federal law enforcement abandoned him to be attacked and arrested at 17, talked him into informing again throughout the 1990s, and went back on promises of immunity again once that investigation was complete.
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
The Oakland Press
Last call for 2022 county land bank auction
Oakland County’s final 2022 tax foreclosed property virtual auction is underway today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. After two earlier auctions of the county’s 400 available properties, 175 parcels remain. Most appear to be vacant lots, with a minimum $500 bid required. People without internet access who want to...
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
fox2detroit.com
Warren police credit license plate readers with helping solve rapes, murders, other violent crimes
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - After installing license plate readers around the city nearly a year ago, Warren police are praising the technology. The Flock cameras help police find suspect vehicles. "I just saw a car speeding away, it's a Dodge, white, with a bumper sticker," Sgt. Brandon Roy said.
'She was everything to all of us': Prayer service will honor Eastpointe woman who was killed while working as a Lyft driver
A prayer service has been announced by the family of Dina May Terrell, an Eastpointe woman who was murdered by a customer while working as Lyft driver.
newsfromthestates.com
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
The Oakland Press
Homelessness deepens as pandemic aid ends and the economy falters
The dollars don’t match the demand. During the height of the pandemic, as millions of dollars in federal aid flowed to community organizations, homeless families and individuals received the support they needed and advocates say things improved. But these programs, including anti-eviction measures, emergency rental assistance and child tax...
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
Crumbleys back in court to spar with the prosecutor: We never said our son snapped
With their son now a convicted school shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley return to court Friday to continue their feud with the prosecution as it seeks to hold them responsible for the deaths of four students killed by their son. The Crumbleys' trial on involuntary manslaughter charges has been rescheduled for Jan. 17. ...
