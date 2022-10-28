Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
downriversundaytimes.com
Identity thief runs up T-Mobile bill
TRENTON — A Trenton woman filed a police report Oct. 12 after initially ignoring bills from T-Mobile that she did not incur, thinking it was a scam, but when the unpaid bills were sent to a collection agency, she learned that an identity thief had run up a debt using her personal information with the wireless supplier.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
downriversundaytimes.com
Missing vehicle was repossessed
TAYLOR — A car that a 32-year-old Taylor woman thought was stolen Oct. 9 was actually repossessed by her bank because she was behind on her car payments. The vehicle, a 2017 black Ford Focus, was initially not listed in the repo register to which law enforcement have access, but later in the day the woman was able to confirm with the lien holder that it had been repossessed, and the stolen status in the Law Enforcement Information Network was canceled.
West Bloomfield man arrested at restaurant for using someone else's credit card to pay for $142 carry-out
A 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was arrested at an Oakland County restaurant last week after it’s alleged he payed for a pricy takeout order with someone else’s credit card.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of trying to steal $142 dinner in Troy
A West Bloomfield man’s attempt to steal a $142 carry-out meal was thwarted recently in Troy, police said. The incident allegedly happened at Morton’s Steakhouse on West Big Beaver Road on Oct. 19, where officers were dispatched on a report of a credit card fraud in progress, according to the Troy Police Department. Restaurant staff told officers they got a call from a woman who said she’d been alerted to the meal being charged on her credit card but she didn’t make the purchase nor did she authorize anyone else to do so, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
The Oakland Press
Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse
Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
'She was everything to all of us': Prayer service will honor Eastpointe woman who was killed while working as a Lyft driver
A prayer service has been announced by the family of Dina May Terrell, an Eastpointe woman who was murdered by a customer while working as Lyft driver.
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
Trick-or-treating canceled in neighborhood because of cockroach infestation
Trick-or-treating has been canceled in a Downriver neighborhood, thanks to a cockroach infestation. Wyandotte city officials say they’ve decided to block off a section of 20th Street to trick-or-treaters to keep the infestation from spreading.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper Sameerah ‘Creme’ Marrel, charged in $5 million fraud case, on the run
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sameerah Marrel, one of two Metro Detroit rappers charged with stealing more than $5 million from the United States IRS, is believed to be on the run after failing to appear for multiple court proceedings related to the case. Marrel and another woman, Noelle Brown, were...
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte police upset parolee arrested after chase with rap sheet allowed bond
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A high-speed pursuit of a parolee ended in Downtown Detroit last week, but it's what happened after officers arrested the driver, that has the Wyandotte Police Department fuming. "On the 23rd that's when he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Rodney Johnson and ultimately a...
6 charged with drug, gun, money laundering in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money...
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
6 charged in drug ring, government seizes $420K in cash, 25 guns plus jewelry
DETROIT – Six people were charged in Detroit federal court this week with crimes related to drugs, guns and money laundering, officials announced. According to the federal indictment, the drug conspiracy involved more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of methamphetamine from August 2020 to June 2022. The proceeds of the alleged drug trafficking were allegedly used to purchase casino chips and place sportsbook bets, buy expensive jewelry, and lease a luxury apartment and vehicle, resulting in money laundering charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
Comments / 0