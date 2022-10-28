ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MI

Identity thief runs up T-Mobile bill

TRENTON — A Trenton woman filed a police report Oct. 12 after initially ignoring bills from T-Mobile that she did not incur, thinking it was a scam, but when the unpaid bills were sent to a collection agency, she learned that an identity thief had run up a debt using her personal information with the wireless supplier.
Missing vehicle was repossessed

TAYLOR — A car that a 32-year-old Taylor woman thought was stolen Oct. 9 was actually repossessed by her bank because she was behind on her car payments. The vehicle, a 2017 black Ford Focus, was initially not listed in the repo register to which law enforcement have access, but later in the day the woman was able to confirm with the lien holder that it had been repossessed, and the stolen status in the Law Enforcement Information Network was canceled.
Man accused of trying to steal $142 dinner in Troy

A West Bloomfield man’s attempt to steal a $142 carry-out meal was thwarted recently in Troy, police said. The incident allegedly happened at Morton’s Steakhouse on West Big Beaver Road on Oct. 19, where officers were dispatched on a report of a credit card fraud in progress, according to the Troy Police Department. Restaurant staff told officers they got a call from a woman who said she’d been alerted to the meal being charged on her credit card but she didn’t make the purchase nor did she authorize anyone else to do so, police said.
6 charged with drug, gun, money laundering in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money...
6 charged in drug ring, government seizes $420K in cash, 25 guns plus jewelry

DETROIT – Six people were charged in Detroit federal court this week with crimes related to drugs, guns and money laundering, officials announced. According to the federal indictment, the drug conspiracy involved more than 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of methamphetamine from August 2020 to June 2022. The proceeds of the alleged drug trafficking were allegedly used to purchase casino chips and place sportsbook bets, buy expensive jewelry, and lease a luxury apartment and vehicle, resulting in money laundering charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme

DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
