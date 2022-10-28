ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

12 Ways Only Southerners Decorate Their Christmas Trees

They say everything's bigger in Texas, but when it comes to Christmas decor, that can be said for just about every corner of the South. We're known for going all out when it comes to decking the halls. There's no nook or cranny forgotten, which of course includes the star of the show: a Christmas tree brimming with ornaments and garlands from top to bottom. We're also firm believers that you can never have too many holiday trees! From hand-blown glass ornaments and clip-on feathered birds to countless shiny silver glass balls, there are a plethora of ways to decorate your tree. However, there are a few things you'll mostly only see on a Southerner's Christmas tree.
TEXAS STATE
Farm and Dairy

How to give pumpkins a second life

The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
WHNT News 19

Halloween Science Experiments

Want to be the best Halloween party on the block? Then, you should try some of these cool Halloween-themed science experiments. Halloween Fog This one is simple and easy to do. If you are looking to add some fog to your Halloween party, then pick up some dry ice. All you have to do is […]
agupdate.com

Apples are a versatile fruit associated with autumn

Fall brings a lot of traditions, including apple-picking season. People across the Midwest head to local orchards to select apples or make their favorite apple dishes with apples grown on their property. University of Missouri’s Michele Warmund, the state fruit Extension specialist, says apples are popular for a number of...
munaluchi

Floral Designer, Maritza Walton, Shares Her Inspiring Journey

Muna Coterie member, Maritza Walton, has been dreaming about weddings since she was a little girl. Growing up, she often found herself wandering the aisles of a party planning store 3 blocks up from her Great Grandmother’s home in St. Albans, Queens where she was living at the time: “I found myself in there a lot just looking around.”
New York Post

Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more

Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
susieharrisblog.com

26 Fun Outdoor Crafts & Projects For Kids

All the 26 Fun Outdoor Crafts & Projects For Kids that you see here are full of fun and learning. You can engage your kids in the outdoors with these creative ideas. All the ideas are different and unique in their own ways. Along with your kids, you can also explore your creativity and talent with these amazing projects here. As we all know that kids enjoy more in the outdoor space more than indoors therefore they will definitely be attracted to these ideas and projects.

