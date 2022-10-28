Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
Chaos as Fire Engulfs 73 Cars in Pumpkin Patch's Parking Lot
"It just felt like it was never going to end," said Helen Robinson, who owns the farm together with her husband.
The Daily South
12 Ways Only Southerners Decorate Their Christmas Trees
They say everything's bigger in Texas, but when it comes to Christmas decor, that can be said for just about every corner of the South. We're known for going all out when it comes to decking the halls. There's no nook or cranny forgotten, which of course includes the star of the show: a Christmas tree brimming with ornaments and garlands from top to bottom. We're also firm believers that you can never have too many holiday trees! From hand-blown glass ornaments and clip-on feathered birds to countless shiny silver glass balls, there are a plethora of ways to decorate your tree. However, there are a few things you'll mostly only see on a Southerner's Christmas tree.
Farm and Dairy
How to give pumpkins a second life
The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
Nextdoor app offering treat map to plan out trick or treating
Trick-or-treating can sometimes be a hit or miss in certain neighborhoods. The Nextdoor app has added some features to help you find those best places to scope out candy.
Sewing Hope for a More Fruitful Tomorrow
The post Sewing Hope for a More Fruitful Tomorrow appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Halloween Science Experiments
Want to be the best Halloween party on the block? Then, you should try some of these cool Halloween-themed science experiments. Halloween Fog This one is simple and easy to do. If you are looking to add some fog to your Halloween party, then pick up some dry ice. All you have to do is […]
agupdate.com
Apples are a versatile fruit associated with autumn
Fall brings a lot of traditions, including apple-picking season. People across the Midwest head to local orchards to select apples or make their favorite apple dishes with apples grown on their property. University of Missouri’s Michele Warmund, the state fruit Extension specialist, says apples are popular for a number of...
Time Out Global
These picture-perfect gardens, complete with a lake, cherry trees and quaint boathouse, are what picnic dreams are made of
Set in idyllic Sherbrooke in the Dandenong Ranges, the Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens are the original gardens of the historic Burnham Beeches estate, a 1930s mansion built for Aspro sales magnate Alfred Nicholas. Renowned for its extensive water features, the gardens feature a picturesque lake and quaint boathouse. Stroll down...
Floral Designer, Maritza Walton, Shares Her Inspiring Journey
Muna Coterie member, Maritza Walton, has been dreaming about weddings since she was a little girl. Growing up, she often found herself wandering the aisles of a party planning store 3 blocks up from her Great Grandmother’s home in St. Albans, Queens where she was living at the time: “I found myself in there a lot just looking around.”
New York Post
Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more
Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
susieharrisblog.com
26 Fun Outdoor Crafts & Projects For Kids
All the 26 Fun Outdoor Crafts & Projects For Kids that you see here are full of fun and learning. You can engage your kids in the outdoors with these creative ideas. All the ideas are different and unique in their own ways. Along with your kids, you can also explore your creativity and talent with these amazing projects here. As we all know that kids enjoy more in the outdoor space more than indoors therefore they will definitely be attracted to these ideas and projects.
vinlove.net
Flood season in the West: Light up the lights in the middle of the night to pick Dien Dien flowers, earn 12 $ /day
Dien Dien flower’s scientific name is Sesbania sesban. The classic flower blooms from late at night to the next morning. In order to make cotton delicious and sell at a good price, many farmers in the West often light up their lights to pick at midnight. Classical cotton “on...
Autumn brings changes in Northwest Florida landscapes. How you can prepare. | Gardening
The shorter days and cooler temperatures of autumn bring on changes in our shrubs and trees. Most people expect to see changes in leaf color in deciduous trees and shrubs during fall. But some people become concerned when the leaves on certain evergreen plants begin to turn yellow with the change in the seasons. For many plants this is normal.
Comments / 0