ANOTHER Fuji X Summit next week… with a Fujifilm X-T5 announcement?

According to reports, a Fujifilm X Summit is set to take place next week from Tokyo – and this event will see the launch of the Fujifilm X-T5 along with a new 30mm Macro lens for the X mount.

If true, this would mark the third X Summit of the year and the second in its second half, following the event from Omiya in May and then New York in September. While this would be excessive for the typical X Summit schedule, it would be justified if the event does indeed see the launch of the much anticipated Fujifilm X-T5 .

• Want to hear all the latest Fuji rumors?

Previous X Summits focused primarily on the new members of the H family, the Fujifilm X-H2 and Fujifilm X-H2S . And if the reports are true – and they come from two very reliable sources, being posted by both Fuji Rumors as well as Fujiaddict – the X-T5 will be getting a showcase all of its own.

(Image credit: Fujiaddict)

"Our rumors have now been confirmed: Fujifilm officially said that they will announce 'new gear' on November 2," wrote Fuji Rumors. "The official announcement is coming first from Fujifilm Italy. It will happen at 2PM Rome time."

"We expect the official announcement of the Fujifilm X-T5 to be made along with some lens announcements," chimed Fujiaddict . "The Fujifilm X-T5 should be very much like the Fujifilm X-H2 without the PSAM dial and it might exclude some video features while adding some photography-centric ones, but we will have to wait and see."

Fuji Rumors added that the Fujinon XF30mm f/2.8 Macro would also be announced at the event. The lens first appeared on the Fujifilm roadmap in June, with the outlet half-expecting it to be revealed at the September X Summit.

Everything we know about the Fujifilm X-T5 so far includes likely use of the new 40MP sensor (but n0 8K video), dual SD cards and a $1,699 price tag in the US.

Read more:

Best Fujifilm cameras

Best Fujifilm lenses

Best mirrorless cameras