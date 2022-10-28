ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tinz
2d ago

I would like someone to explain to me how the hell is a homeless person or persons going to be able to afford a $500 ticket for pandering ?? HOW?? Come up with better plan!!

Reply(1)
2
JD Walker
3d ago

I’m sure the Dallas police has common sense and will not allow his officers to cite homeless people who have no income and can’t pay fines.

Reply
2
 

wbap.com

Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade

It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean. “Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean. Grand homes and trees...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Councilwoman Mendelsohn Leads Effort Against Prop A

Early voting in Texas is underway, and one of the most talked about items on the ballot for Dallas residents is Proposition A, which would increase the Hotel Occupancy Tax to pay for a new convention center and some Fair Park improvements. Prop A would raise the hotel occupancy tax...
DALLAS, TX
tpr.org

So far, voter turnout in Texas lags behind 2018

Through the first four days of early voting in Texas, turnout in most of the state’s largest counties is sluggish compared to the 2018 midterm elections. In Harris County, 263,820 people have cast ballots in person or by mail. With more than 2.5 million registered voters, the total so far represents just slightly more than a 10% participation rate. That’s compared to about 305,000, or more than 13%, during the first four days of early voting in 2018.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

DART Promises Better Service

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officials promised members of the Dallas City Council last week to improve the bus service following years of complaints of poor service, NBC DFW reports. The plan, called Mobility Plus by DART officials, will provide for more route changes as well as additional routes, more...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

TxDOT Recommending Changes to Major Highway

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is recommending changes for the elevated highway connecting the Central Expressway to I-30, reports CBS. The TxDOT made these recommendations for the 1.5-mile-long highway to the council after years of studying the future of the highway. The new highway could cost more than $1...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LOVING, MELANIE ELESE; B/F; POB: SALINAS CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: PRESCHOOL...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found

The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
DALLAS, TX

