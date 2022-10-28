Read full article on original website
Tinz
2d ago
I would like someone to explain to me how the hell is a homeless person or persons going to be able to afford a $500 ticket for pandering ?? HOW?? Come up with better plan!!
Reply(1)
2
JD Walker
3d ago
I’m sure the Dallas police has common sense and will not allow his officers to cite homeless people who have no income and can’t pay fines.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Related
WFAA
Former Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings says Prop A would make city a top-tier convention destination
DALLAS — If anybody knows the convention business, it’s former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. Rawlings says Dallas has always found itself a level below top-tier convention destinations such as Las Vegas and Chicago because of its convention center and facilities. “There’s been probably 1,000 conventions a year we...
wbap.com
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade
It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean. “Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean. Grand homes and trees...
dallasexpress.com
Councilwoman Mendelsohn Leads Effort Against Prop A
Early voting in Texas is underway, and one of the most talked about items on the ballot for Dallas residents is Proposition A, which would increase the Hotel Occupancy Tax to pay for a new convention center and some Fair Park improvements. Prop A would raise the hotel occupancy tax...
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
tpr.org
So far, voter turnout in Texas lags behind 2018
Through the first four days of early voting in Texas, turnout in most of the state’s largest counties is sluggish compared to the 2018 midterm elections. In Harris County, 263,820 people have cast ballots in person or by mail. With more than 2.5 million registered voters, the total so far represents just slightly more than a 10% participation rate. That’s compared to about 305,000, or more than 13%, during the first four days of early voting in 2018.
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
dallasexpress.com
DART Promises Better Service
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officials promised members of the Dallas City Council last week to improve the bus service following years of complaints of poor service, NBC DFW reports. The plan, called Mobility Plus by DART officials, will provide for more route changes as well as additional routes, more...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
dallasexpress.com
TxDOT Recommending Changes to Major Highway
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is recommending changes for the elevated highway connecting the Central Expressway to I-30, reports CBS. The TxDOT made these recommendations for the 1.5-mile-long highway to the council after years of studying the future of the highway. The new highway could cost more than $1...
wbap.com
Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
keranews.org
Democrats and Republicans vie for open Texas House seat in competitive Plano district
Democrat Mihaela Plesa and Republican Jamee Jolly have both spent many Saturdays walking the tree-lined streets of the suburban Plano district they hope to represent. But first, wherever they start, caffeine. Jolly goes for a black iced tea with two stevia. Plesa prefers coffee — she takes her espresso with...
No, Texas voting machines aren’t switching your votes
Sensitive touch screens aren’t always user friendly and make it easy for voters to accidentally select the wrong candidate. Voters should carefully review their ballots before submitting them.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LOVING, MELANIE ELESE; B/F; POB: SALINAS CA; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: PRESCHOOL...
Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.
TEXAS, USA — "Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Fort Worth Police Department makes history with new promotion
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's top cop is slowly but surely making the much-needed changes at the department after coming under fire by a scathing independent report that outlined major problems with the police department. Police Chief Neil Noakes announced several appointed positions recently:. Corporal J. D. Johnson,...
Oak Cliff residents concerned about plan to house homeless at former hospital
In Oak Cliff, people are upset with plans to turn a former hospital into a homeless shelter â€¦ and they let city officials know during a community meeting last night. Many say they feel like it’s a threat to the community.
Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found
The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
keranews.org
Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
Comments / 10